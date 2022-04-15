Why You Should Celebrate Easter at The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking for something really exciting to do this Easter Sunday, then The Wells Fargo Center in Philidelphia, PA for sure has something that you want to look into.

If you haven’t heard already the Philidelphia Flyers are home this weekend and playing against the Buffalo Sabres and they’re putting on a huge Easter egg hunt for the holiday.

Kids 10 years and under will be able to get in on the action this Sunday night. Every time I go to a game it’s always the best time, but this game is going to be even more exciting than normal.

According to a Flyers news release, Flyers fans aged ten and under will be able to participate in a special Easter activity that’s taking place before the start of the game.

Kids 10 and under and their families will be eligible to join in on an egg hunt and go home with some actual amazing prizes that the entire family could for sure enjoy.

The hunt will have prizes like candy, signed pucks by some of the players, Flyers tickets, and a bunch more flyers merch!

Honestly, I wish I was in the age range to play because of candy, free tickets, AND signed pucks? Count me in.

So if you are heading to the game this Sunday, this activity will take take place between 3:30 pm to 5 pm while eggs last.

All the eggs will be spread throughout the 11th St. Atrium. This egg hunt is so cool because all you have to do is be within the age range and purchase a ticket to the game.

No additional costs are needed to participate in the event, which is impressive considering all of the prizes you’ll have the chance of walking home with.

Also, the Easter Bunny and Gritty will be at the egg hunt to take a bunch of pictures with all of the mini Flyers fans.

