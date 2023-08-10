Take Cover, Browns Mills! Tornado Warning for Burlington & Ocean Counties

UPDATE: This Warning Has Been Canceled As Of 3:30 pm on Thursday (August 10).

Our original story is posted below. Click here to read the latest forecasts from 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow at any time.

The original Story (Published at 3:18 pm on August 10) is Below

A Tornado Warning was just issued for Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey and East central Burlington County in southern New Jersey.

As of 3:10 on Thursday, the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Browns Mills, or 17 miles west of Toms River, moving east at 30 mph.

They're warning about wind damage from the storm:

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning (initially at 3:10 pm) for parts of Burlington County and Ocean County in New Jersey. It's in effect until 3:40 pm on Thursday.

They say that it was radar-indicated rotation with possible quarter-size hail.

Locations that may be impacted include:

Woodruff, Browns Mills and Country Lake Estates.

If you're in the path of this storm, you should take cover now and move to an interior room of the lowers floor and avoid windows.

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris," the National Weather Service wrote.