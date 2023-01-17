This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them.

Relish has been open and feeding the city for 14 years and their customers have been really upset about the news.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a polished atmosphere, and a political pedigree, Relish has been a bright light on the Ogotntz Avenue commercial corridor in the city’s West Oak Lane section for nearly 14 years”.

Relish was opened by Robert Bynum along with his brother Ben Jr., back in the spring of 2009. It’s always sad when a local favorite decides to close up shop, it almost feels like the end of an era.

As of right now, there are no official plans for what will take over the current Relish building, but it’s in a great location so it’s not expected to be closed very long. Relish is known for its fine dining atmosphere and even its long list of performing jazz artists who will play while you enjoy your meal.

Unfortunately, Relish will be officially closing its doors this coming Sunday. Relish has always been a pretty highly-rated restaurant in the Philly area and it’s sad to see it go.

If you want to go in for one last meal or even grab a quick drink before it officially closes its doors, it’s located at 7152 Ogontz Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19138.

