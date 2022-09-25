If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ.

Raging Waters, at Morey's Piers off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza."

It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season, and it's all for a good cause.

A portion of "Puppapalooza" proceeds was donated to the fantastic Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View, NJ.com reports.

These dogs got to go on slides, swim, chomp at water fountains, and play fetch! They look like they were having a blast, and you could almost see the doggies smiling!

Just watching all the fun these pups got to have will bring a smile to YOUR face.

I don't have a dog yet, but maybe by next summer I will and get the opportunity to participate in the next "Puppapalooza."

