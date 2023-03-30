The Most Fun Summertime Jersey Shore Town, According to a Recent Poll

This Jersey Shore town was just named the most fun on the East Coast, especially in the summertime.

In fact, this Jersey Shore town has the most historic motels anywhere in New Jersey, how cool is that? Along with all of the fun, there is so much to look at, too.

Morey's Piers on the boardwalk in Wildwood. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) Morey's Piers on the boardwalk in Wildwood. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

This is why I love New Jersey, every day we find out a new, cool tidbit of information.

This Jersey Shore town is very popular. Probably the most family-friendly "big" boardwalk in New Jersey. So many rides, a "huge" beach that's free, and so many goodies to snack on while traveling on the world-famous tram car.

What Jersey Shore town is the most fun in the summertime on the east coast?

The Jersey Shore town, if you didn't guess yet, it's Wildwood.

As you enter the island of Wildwood, you will immediately notice a retro Wawa, one of the coolest Wawa's I've ever seen. The coolest on the east coast.

We always have so much fun when we visit Wildwood. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, Wildwood is where we would always go. I remember friends and after I graduated high school, we would rent a house for a week down there. We loved it.

From the ride piers, there are a couple to the water parks, there is something for everyone to do in Wildwood.

I'm a huge fan of Ocean County ride piers at the Jersey Shore, from LBI to Pt. Pleasant Beach, they are fun for all ages, but there's something so special about Wildwood. Maybe it's the free beach?

