Will Hamilton be the First Broadway Show to Come Back?

Fox News reports that Governor Andrew Cuomo (one of my favorite politicians throughout this pandemic) is hoping to reopen Broadway in June. There will obviously be limited capacities and I'm sure many restrictions in place, but I think a lot of people are very excited to hear this news. Even more exciting is that the first musical that may hit the stage after the coronavirus lockdown may be Hamilton. If you haven't heard about the Broadway phenomenon, it's a musical about Alexander Hamilton and his life back in the day. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the musical and starred in until his last performance which was in June of 2016. Hamilton because extremely popular when it opened in 2015 and tickets were hard to come by. If Hamilton is in fact the first Broadway show to come back, we're hearing it will open July 4th 2021. You can actually sign up to get alerts for when tickets go on sale by clicking here.

One of the Broadway shows I have yet to see, but want to is Hamilton. I feel like Hamilton was like Wicked, it became extremely popular and everyone wanted to go see it, so ticket prices were extremely high and there was no availability to see it at all. I saw people post about it on social media and I was envious, but like Wicked, I was fine with waiting to see it. Then, of course, the pandemic happened and Broadway got shut down, but hey, if Hamilton is going to be one of the first musicals to come back, I may try and get myself some tickets. There is just so much magic to be seen and heard on Broadway, magic that is probably missing from a lot of people's lives right now.