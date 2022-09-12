You Could Win Tickets to See Carly Rae Jepsen at the Met Philadelphia with Austyn and 94.5 PST!
Carly Rae Jepsen is bringing "The So Nice" tour to the Met Philadelphia on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and 94.5 PST wants to send you to see this incredible concert for FREE!
Listen to Austyn and PST's afternoon show (2-7 pm) every afternoon this week for your chance to win. Every day just after 4 o'clock, caller 9 will instantly win a pair of tickets to see the show.
If you're not one of our lucky winners, don't worry. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. Trust us, Carly is an incredible performer, so you don't wanna miss this incredible show!
