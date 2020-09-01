Enter to Win a Four Pack of Tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure’s HALLOWFEST

We want to send you to to the area's premiere Halloween celebration this year. Enter below to win a four-pack of passes to Six Flags Great Adventure's HALLOWFEST on the 94.5 PST app.

If you're not on the PST app, don't worry. Make sure you download it to enter to win today.

This Halloween, escape your every day and enter the world of thrills and fantasy at Six Flags HALLOWFEST. Gather your best ghouls and gals for a haunted night of both family-friendly frights and spooky-seeking entertainment. Click here to make your reservations today.

With tons of opportunities for Thrills by Day and Chills By Night, HALLOWFEST runs from September 18 through November 1 on weekends at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Click here to learn more about this year's event, including the parks' extensive COVID-19 safety measures.

Good luck!

94.5 WPST FM's standard contest rules apply. A total of four winners will be selected. Each winner will receive 4 tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure. Contest ends September 30, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET.