WIN HERE: It’s 94.5 PST’s Valentine’s Day Rescue

Let 94.5 PST rescue your Valentine's Day. Whether you're single or boo'd up, we'll send you on a lovely weekend getaway to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City. And it's not Valentine's Day without chocolate, so we'll hook you up with chocolate from David Bradley Chocolates in Robbinsville.

To win, just tell us why your Valentine's Day needs to be rescued this year -- in 94 words or less. Maybe you forgot to buy your partner a gift, or maybe the pandemic has put a dent in your wallet.

One randomly selected winner will get a 2-night stay to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City, and while you're there... you'll be dining in style. We'll give you a $150 dining credit to be used at one of their award-winning Landry’s restaurants. It's perfect for couples, a solo trip, or a Galentine's Day getaway.

Plus, it's not Valentine's Day without chocolate. So we'll hook you up with a $100 gift card to David Bradley Chocolates in Robbinsville.

This Valentine's Day... we got you!

Entries accepted through 11:59 pm on February 11, 2021. The winner will be randomly selected. Click here to view the rules for this contest.



