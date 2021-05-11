Win Your “Fast Pass” to The Firefly Music Festival From 94.5 PST
94.5 PST wants to hook you up with passes to the Firefly Music Festival — before you can buy them!
Have you seen the incredible lineup? Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will be performing.
So it's safe to say the four-day festival in Dover, DE is going to be LIT, and EeE has your chance to win FREE passes all this week at 5 pm.
EeE play you three songs REALLY quick -- name those songs -- and you could win a FREE pair of four-day passes. Download the PST app now and press listen live!
94.5 PST artists Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Kahlifa, Roddy Rich, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man, Nelly, Blackbear, Tate McRae, Ritt Momney, and more will be performing throughout the four-day festival.
General admission passes for all four nights of the show start at $299 (+fees). Visit FireflyFestival.com for more ticket info and more details.
And set an alarm on your phone for 5 o'clock TODAY because that's your first chance to win passes from your #1 Hit Music Station... 94.5 PST.
Click here to listen live on the PST app so you don't miss it.