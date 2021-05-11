Win Your “Fast Pass” to The Firefly Music Festival From 94.5 PST

94.5 PST wants to hook you up with passes to the Firefly Music Festival — before you can buy them!

Have you seen the incredible lineup? Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will be performing.

So it's safe to say the four-day festival in Dover, DE is going to be LIT, and EeE has your chance to win FREE passes all this week at 5 pm.

EeE play you three songs REALLY quick -- name those songs -- and you could win a FREE pair of four-day passes. Download the PST app now and press listen live!

94.5 PST artists Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Kahlifa, Roddy Rich, Diplo, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man, Nelly, Blackbear, Tate McRae, Ritt Momney, and more will be performing throughout the four-day festival.

General admission passes for all four nights of the show start at $299 (+fees). Visit FireflyFestival.com for more ticket info and more details.

And set an alarm on your phone for 5 o'clock TODAY because that's your first chance to win passes from your #1 Hit Music Station... 94.5 PST.

Get our free mobile app

Click here to listen live on the PST app so you don't miss it.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.