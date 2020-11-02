Windy Day Leads To Power Outages Across our Area

Many locals have been reporting ongoing power outages in our area as winds have caused some trees and wires to fall on Monday.

As of 10:45 am on Monday, here are the latest numbers:

PSE&G - 3,049 customers in our area

PECO - 3,036 customers in Southeastern PA (a majority are in Montgomery County).

If you’re out and about today, be careful. There have been on and off reports of trees and polls down on some highways in our area--including reports of a tree down in Hopewell Township (on Route 29).

Of course, winds have been gusting since a cold front rolled through the area last night. A wind advisory remains in effect until 3 pm this afternoon. Just last hour (9 am) winds gusted over 35 mph in Mercer County, according to observations from local weather stations.