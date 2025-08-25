There’s a brand new business open in Mercer County, and if you’re a foodie, you’re going to love this! Everyone in our area knows that there isn’t a shortage of great food in New Jersey. No matter where you are in the state, you can find amazing versions of all of your favorite meals, especially if you find yourself in any Mercer County town.

Of course, we love our local restaurants, but sometimes you’re just in the mood for a classic chain restaurant, and one of my personal favorites has officially opened a brand-new Mercer County, NJ location. If you’re a fan of Wingstop, it’s time to celebrate!

Wingstop Now Open in Princeton, NJ

The brand new Wingstop location is now officially open in Nassau Park Pavilion. If you’ve been in the shopping center lately, you may have already noticed the signs and the doors open for business.

If you haven’t been before, Wingstop is known for having some quality chicken wings with every sauce and dry rub you could imagine. They have some of the most amazing fries, and their corn is seriously one of my favorite sides at any fast food restaurant. You can get different seasonings, mix and match them on whatever you want.

Also, you can’t even get me started with the Ranch dressing there. It’s seriously the best you can get at any chain restaurant or fast food spot. The new spot is located near Home Depot, Planet Fitness, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, making it super easy to stop by next time you’re shopping in the area.

