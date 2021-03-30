Woman Allegedly Armed With Knife Arrested Outside Drake’s Mansion

UPDATE (MARCH 30):

Toronto Police have confirmed with XXL several details in regards to the incident that occurred outside Drake's home earlier today.

A call came in to police at 4:52 p.m., to which they responded to at the Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area in Toronto. Officers currently have an adult female in custody. There were no reported injuries and no entry was gained into Drake's property. Police have since cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drake's Toronto mansion was surrounded by police earlier today after a woman allegedly armed with a knife was arrested after trying to enter his residence.

Today (March 30), a woman reportedly attacked one of Drake's private security guards with a metal pipe after he attempted to prevent her from gaining access to the $150 million property in the Bridle Path area of Toronto. She was stopped near the gate before the attack. Along with a metal pipe, a knife was allegedly located as well. At 5:30 p.m., Toronto Police responded to the scene with seven police cars and a Toronto EMS vehicle.

Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington reported details of the incident as they unfolded, beginning around 5:46 p.m. "BREAKING- Large @TPSOperations presence at home on Bridle Path. Sources say in front of home of superstar Drake. Hopefully all is okay. But sources say it appears to be a busy scene. Paramedic vehicle also spotted there. #Drake perhaps @Drake can clarify what is happening?" he tweeted.

He reported that one person was arrested by Toronto Police. "BREAKING- Toronto Police have a person in custody who allegedly arrived at @Drake mansion On Bridle Path armed. Developing," he wrote on Twitter.

Drake was not harmed during the incident. "BREAKING- I am told @Drake has not been wounded in an armed attack on his property on Bridlepath but one member of his entourage may have been struck with a pipe," Warmington continued.

The person arrested was a woman who was reportedly armed with a knife. "BREAKING- Sources tell me a female has been taken into custody at @Drake mansion property and a knife has been located," the reporter tweeted.

"I am hearing a security guard for @Drake stopped the armed female suspect from getting on the Property," Warmington added. "She was stopped near the gate but allegedly one security person was struck with a pipe."

"Sources say a metal pipe and a knife among the evidence at @Drake house. A security officer was allegedly physically attacked but the female did not make it inside the mansion or even into the property. Seven @TPSOperations Cars responded and one paramedic vehicle," he revealed.

Drake has not commented on the situation via his social media platforms yet. He first purchased his Toronto mansion in 2018, for $6.7 million. The 34-year-old rapper gave fans an inside look at his pricey pad last year when he filmed his "Toosie Slide" video throughout the home, showing off everything from Andy Warhol’s Mao 94 painting to a Bösendorfer piano inscribed with Takashi Murakami’s skulls.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team and Toronto Police for comment.

