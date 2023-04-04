Wow! It’s The Tiniest Town in New Jersey!

We are talking about "tiny towns" in this article. The tiniest towns in America, including our smallest town in New Jersey. These towns are so "tiny" that some have less than 10 people living in them. Blink your eye as you drive by and you may just miss them.

According to a recent House Beautiful article, they looked at the "tiniest" towns in America. "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! Here you'll find the least-populated small towns in the U.S. Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

Hard to believe there could be towns in America with only one resident! That sounds like something out of a movie, but these tiny towns do exist. Including our selection here in New Jersey. A state like ours that is known for being small, but very populated, to have a town with less than 10 people living in it? Sounds unbelievable but it's true.

According to House Beautiful, the town of Tavistock is the tiniest town in New Jersey. So where is this "tiny town" and what's the population?

According to Wikipedia, "Tavistock is a borough in Camden County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey. As of the 2020 United States census, the borough's population was 9, an increase of 4 from the 2010 census count of 5."

The Tavistock Country Club seems to be the one focal point in the town. Have you played golf there? Have you ever visited Tavistock? Let us know your thoughts.

