Let's face it New Jersey is a small state, one of the smallest in America. According to Wikipedia, "New Jersey is the fifth-smallest state in land area, but with close to 9.3 million residents as of 2020." So we are tiny when it comes to land, but we are a crowded land in Jersey lol. So when we talk about the smallest towns in America, we know we will have a tiny one here in the Garden State.

According to an article by House Beautiful, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! Here you'll find the least-populated small towns in the U.S. Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

So let's talk about the tiniest town in New Jersey. Where do you think it is? Is it in North Jersey? Is it along the Jersey Shore? Is it in the mountains of the Northwest section of Jersey? South Jersey? Well, it happens to be in Camden County. According to Wikipedia, "Tawistock is a borough in Camden County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey. As of the 2020 United States census, the borough's population was 9, an increase of 4 from the 2010 census count of 5, which in turn reflected a decline of 19 from the 24 counted in the 2000 census."

So there you go, Jersey's smallest town is Tawistock with a whopping 9 residents! Do they have their own high school? lol