How Small? It&#8217;s the Tiniest Town in New Jersey! One of Smallest in U.S.

How Small? It’s the Tiniest Town in New Jersey! One of Smallest in U.S.

Google Maps

Let's face it New Jersey is a small state, one of the smallest in America. According to Wikipedia, "New Jersey is the fifth-smallest state in land area, but with close to 9.3 million residents as of 2020." So we are tiny when it comes to land, but we are a crowded land in Jersey lol. So when we talk about the smallest towns in America, we know we will have a tiny one here in the Garden State.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

 

According to an article by House Beautiful, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain townone pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! Here you'll find the least-populated small towns in the U.S. Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

So let's talk about the tiniest town in New Jersey. Where do you think it is? Is it in North Jersey? Is it along the Jersey Shore? Is it in the mountains of the Northwest section of Jersey? South Jersey? Well, it happens to be in Camden County. According to Wikipedia, "Tawistock is a borough in Camden County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey. As of the 2020 United States census, the borough's population was 9, an increase of 4 from the 2010 census count of 5, which in turn reflected a decline of 19 from the 24 counted in the 2000 census."

So there you go, Jersey's smallest town is Tawistock with a whopping 9 residents! Do they have their own high school? lol

 

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

 

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

 

Filed Under: How Small? It's the Tiniest Town in New Jersey! One of Smallest in U.S., It's the Tiniest Town in New Jersey!, tiniest towns in america, What is the Smallest Town in New Jersey?
Categories: Articles, Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST