The mystery has been solved. Wren Kitchens is coming soon to Mercer Mall on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township, NJ, according to the mall's official website.

Rumors have been swirling about what's moving in ever since TJ Maxx moved over to Nassau Park Pavilion in between HomeSense and Burlington Coat Factory.

I did a PST Poll recently about what the community would like to see in that space and got so many great suggestions like the Christmas Tree Shoppe, Primark, Bass Pro Shop, Gabes, World Market, Kirklands, World Market, IKEA, and The Container Store were just a few of the suggestions. See below for the whole list.

Two big, bright green signs went up on the top of the mall and the store itself, which gave me the clue that it would be a bigger anchor store. My daughter had said it looked like the same H&R Block green...lol...she's right, it's similar, but, I doubted it's a super-sized tax preparation space.

I was telling one of my friends about my curiously...I love to talk about shopping...lol...it's one of my favorite hobbies, and she said she heard that a "big kitchen store" was going in that space.

Hmmm. I ramped up my investigating and found out she was correct. The Mercer Mall site plan has Wren Kitchens on the map. There you have it.

I've never heard of it before, have you? I love that it's brand new to the area. There are two showrooms in Connecticut and one in New York.

The website looks cool. It's European kitchen designs made here in the U.S. You can plan your dream kitchen at a price you can afford.

No word yet on when the showroom will open. I'll let you know when I find out.

I can't wait to check it out.

