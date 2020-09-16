Wristband Night at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

One of my highlights this summer was spending a night out with friends at Jenkinson's Boardwalk. We got drinks at Martell's Tiki Bar and then acted like a fool on all the amusement rides. Things got intense on the Bumper Cars and I started feeling light headed after a crazy five minutes on the Super Himalaya. A couple tequila shots and then riding on the Himalaya was probably the worst idea I had this summer but I SURVIVED! I think we all appreciate the fact we have a FUN family friendly boardwalk right in our own backyard. I love Jenkinson's Boardwalk!

It is crazy to think the season is winding down! This Friday you must take advantage of the last wristband night of the year. Friday, September 18th from 5-10 p.m. you can buy one $22 unlimited ride wristband and get one voucher for an unlimited ride wristband to be used during the 2021 season. Not only can you have a fun Friday night with the family but you can secure future happiness!

After this weekend the amusement park will only be open during the weekends until October 12th but he aquarium will be opened all year around. Admission prices and hours of operations for the aquarium can be found by clicking this link. In addition, the sweet shops and arcades will also be open all year around. How about Salt Water Taffy for future trick-or-treaters?? Or maybe just eat an entire box on your own??

We hope you have an awesome Friday night at Jenkinson's Boardwalk!