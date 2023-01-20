Here's a sure cure for your winter blues.

Instead of coming home from work and just getting right into your pajamas at 5pm (I know it's tempting) or looking at your empty social calendar, grab your family or friends and go out to discover and enjoy a fabulous restaurant in Yardley, PA. It's just a short drive away.

Yardley Boro Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, January 30th and runs through Sunday, February 5th. You're not going to want to miss it.

All of the participating restaurants urge you to join them for a meal to remember.

There's something for everyone in town. Here are a few of the restaurants you can choose from:

Burritos Restaurant is a BYOB Mexican Restaurant where you can be creative and build your own burrito, taco, burrito bowl and more. All of their food and ingredients are prepared fresh daily. Open for lunch and dinner, it's located at 15 South Main Street near E. Afton Ave.

Canal Street Grill has been voted one of the best restaurants in the area for three years in a row by the Bucks County Courier Times. It offers the best Greek and American comfort food and a beautiful water view of the Delaware Canal. It's located at 27 East Afton Avenue.

Charcoal BYOB also has a wonderful water view and an great neighborhood restaurant feel where you'll want to become a regular. Click here to see the menu.

Continental Tavern is in the historic district of Yardley located at 2 North Main Street, it features a tasty tavern menu, 12 draught beers, a big selection of bottled beers and 9 huge tvs on two different floors to catch a game with friends.

La La Lobster is a don't miss. Enjoy soups, sandwiches, salads. How does Lobster Mac & Cheese sound? Yum. Make sure to try a La La Lobster Roll, La La Shrimp, La La Tacos, filet mignon, surf & turf, crab cakes and so much more. It's located at 35 South Main Street.

Do you like what you see so far? Oh, there are many more.

Check out the entire list of participating restaurants HERE.

