You Can Have Your Holiday Photo Taken With these Alpacas in New Jersey

If you’re looking for a fun way to showcase your holiday spirit this year, we found the perfect photo opp for you. Take your holiday photos with these adorable alpacas!

Jersey Shore Alpacas will once again be hosting their annual holiday photoshoots (in a new COVID-safe format). The attraction has been quite possible in years past, this year’s festivities will likely be super popular as well.

Photos can still be taken on December 12 and December 19. The event includes their decorated Amish wagon, and yes, the alpacas will be dressed in their holiday scarves, which are perfect for photos.

“Small groups will be allowed in the pens for mingling (no feeding) and photos,” the organizers say. All COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed at all times including the wearing of masks during photos.

Reservations are required (and space is limited in the COVID-19 era), so tours may be booked one week in advance of the PhotoShoot, beginning at 8 PM the Saturday prior.

Photo tours are free, but donations are greatly supported on-site in their donation box.

You can visit their website to learn more and to book your space for this event.

The Jersey Shore Alpacas is a small farm owned and operated by Jim and Tish Carpinelli, and located in Green Creek, a small town near historic Cape May, NJ.

The Jersey Shore Alpacas are located at 521 Route 47 South in Cape May, NJ.