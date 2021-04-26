You Can Now Report Bicycle Riders Who Cause Problems in Bensalem

Now that the weather is getting nicer, more people are going outside to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. Bicyclists are out and about as well but these days, some bicyclists have become a hazard in Bensalem causing both distress for riders and for drivers on the road. I'm not going to lie, I almost hit someone riding their bike because he wasn't wearing any bright clothing so I could barely see him in the dark!

Patch.com says that in an effort to keep everyone safe on the roads, the police in Bensalem created a webpage for residents to report problems involving bicycle riders in the township. Patch.com reports that “police said there have been numerous recent complaints about bicycle riders blocking traffic and otherwise causing problems on township roadways”.

The areas with the most bike-related recklessness are Springdale Drive and Wexford Road and police are urging anyone who sees any reckless behavior to report it through the new webpage portal. Patch.com explained how the webpage portal will work. Within the portal you can upload photographs and videos of the bicyclists, making sure to include their faces, and once received the police will “investigate, identify and cite the proper individuals with the appropriate traffic violations”. Of course, the police are asking that you do not put yourself or anyone else in danger to obtain this evidence. The webpage portal is only to be used for bicycle riders causing issues in Bensalem Township and if there are any serious complaints or safety issues, residents should call 911.

The portal is linked here.