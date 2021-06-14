You Could Be in the Front Row for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the BB&T Pavilion

94.5 PST wants to put you in the FRONT ROW to see the Jonas Brothers when they come home to New Jersey this October for The Remember This Tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Be listening every weekday afternoon for your chance to win. At 4:20 pm, every day we go commercial free for 94 minutes.

During that commercial free music sweep, when you hear the Jonas Brothers, caller 9 will INSTANTLY win a pair of tickets to the show.

Call us at 609-243-9778 or tap the call button on the PST App.

And we'll randomly select one lucky winner for the Jonas Big Bonus as we'll upgrade their tickets to the FRONT ROW. Imagine being in the front row to sing along to hit songs like Sucker and Only Human?

Oh, and since you'll be SO CLOSE to Kevin, Nick and Joe we wanna make sure you look GOOD! So we'll send you on a $500 shopping spree to the Flemington Department Store... It's Worth the Trip!

Tickets are on sale now for the Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour at LiveNation.com. Click here to get yours today.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Contest runs weekdays June 14 through June 25, 2021.

Concerts are back and we're hooking you up from Your Number One Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!