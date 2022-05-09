You Could Win Free Raising Cane’s For A Year in Philadelphia, PA

The day every fast food lover in the area has been waiting for is finally almost here.

On Thursday, May 12, you can finally make your way to Philadelphia, PA, and try Raising Canes. This fast-food restaurant has been talked about for a while the past few months and it’s finally time to celebrate its opening.

Raising Canes has some really cool freebies they’re offering because of the grand opening of the first location in the area.

If you end up making your way to the restaurant on 5/12, you’ll be able to get in the running to win FREE Cane’s for an entire year.

The info is saying you need to show up between 8 am and 8:30 am to enter. You have to be there around that time because the winners are being drawn anywhere between 9 am and 9:25 am.

This offer is super special because they’re giving 20 people the chance to win this free Cane’s for a year offer!

If you show up a little late to the Cane’s party or don’t get a chance to be one of the 20 winners picked for free food all year long, you can still win some free Raising Cane’s merch if you make your way out.

The 1st 100 dine-in customers who show up and order a combo meal will receive a custom T-shirt. You can see all of the full details here.

Raising Cane’s is located at 3925 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA, and will officially open on May 12 at 8 am!

