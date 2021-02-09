You May Have Recognized This Philly Location In a Super Bowl Commercial

Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping has yet to escaped fame. If you were watching the Super Bowl on Sunday then you probably noticed the familiar garage entrance in a commercial and thought, “Is this what I think it is?” I am here to tell you that you are, in fact, not seeing things. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services used Four Seasons Total Landscaping in their Super Bowl commercial.

After being made famous by Rudy Giuliani during a press conference held on November 7, 2020, Four Seasons Total Landscaping continues to be the talk of the town. The Philadelphia Inquirer reveals that this press conference was hastily put together and began mere minutes after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. It is clear that Fiverr made a great call by using this infamous locale for their 6o second Super Bowl LV commercial.

In the ad, the owner and president of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Marie Siravo, is seen entering the garage and revealing what looks to be an expensive and luxurious botanical garden filled with butterflies and waterfalls. Siravo’s opening line is “Success. It’s often right place, right time,” with her final line being “this is not a hotel” which seems to be a reference to the press conference held last year.