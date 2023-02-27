Let's talk burgers! When it comes to "American" food, food that we have a lock on as ours, the "burger" has to be one on the Top 10 list. If you survey foreign tourists and ask them about foods they wanna taste while here in the States it's a good bet that the "burger" will be a food they will mention. Probably a burger and a side of fries.

As for me, I like a classic "burger". Give me a medium-cooked burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle with ketchup and cheese. Simple but perfect. To me, that's the "All-American" burger and it's what I like when I go out. By the way, I also like my fries on the side to be "well done". Cook those fries to a golden brown, but not burnt. I learned that one from my wife years ago, always "well done" fries.

So where do you go for that "perfect" burger? Is it at home during summer at your backyard BBQ? Is there a local restaurant that you recommend for the "best burger"? We want your input, so post your comments below and share those tasty burgers with us.

In a recent article by Readers Digest, they listed the "best burgers" in America and right here in New Jersey. They selected the famous White Manna Restaurant as the "best" in Jersey. "Head to Hackensack for some of the most beloved burgers in the Garden State. Founded at the 1939 World's Fair as an introduction to fast food, the business opened on the banks of the Hackensack River in 1946. White Manna's sliders are made from extra-lean local ground beef and cooked with grilled onions and cheese before being served hot on a Martin's potato roll. Add a side of crinkle-cut fries and a cup of garlicky pickles to round out your order at this retro diner."

