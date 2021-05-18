You No Longer Have To Quarantine After Traveling Into New Jersey

Having to quarantine after coming from vacation was such a drag. The good thing is that in New Jersey you are not going to have to do that anymore.

According to NJ.com, the governor of the state of New Jersey has removed the quarantine rule. This is a good thing for me because I am going to Los Angeles to celebrate my mom's birthday and was not looking forward to the whole quarantine thing.

We learned that the lift on travel advisory takes effect immediately.

For those that are against the COVID-19 vaccine, we have good news for you as well. It was stated on NJ.com that the new rule will work for those that are fully vaccinated as well as those that are not vaccinated. Not only that but those that are not New Jersey residents do not have to quarantine either.

Life is getting back to normal little by little.

Governor Murphy said, “We do encourage everyone to continue to exercise common sense when traveling domestically," according to NJ.com.

NJ.com shared that those that are flying into the United States from a different country will be required to show a "negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their departure or “proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days.”

This is all great news. Not having to quarantine after traveling has a lot to do with the big amount of New Jersey residents that have already gotten vaccinated. NJ.com made it known that the New Jersey goal is to have at least 70% of the residents vaccinated.