Shopping on OfferUp is fun because you can shop for different items at great prices. Not only that but you can try to bargain with people. At times people will even try trading items instead of actually giving money.





I've sold and purchased many things from OfferUp and one thing that always catches my attention is the interesting things that people try to sell on there.





We've found a few things that really make everyone ask, "what were you thinking when you made that OfferUp ad?"