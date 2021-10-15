Philadelphia Eagles Trade Zach Ertz to the Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially traded their long-time tight end, Zach Ertz, to the Arizona Cardinals.

The news has been confirmed by multiple outlets, including 6 ABC TV, as of 11:30 am on Friday.

In return the Eagles will receive cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth round draft pick in 2022, reports say.

Ertz was first drafted by the Eagles in 2013, and the three-time pro-bowler was even a part of the championship team in 2016.

He played his final game for the Eagles last night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

