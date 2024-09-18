CONCERT JUST ANNOUNCED: Zayn at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Nov. 2

This is a REALLY exciting concert announcement, and it'll be here before we know it.

Zayn is hitting the road for his first EVER Solo tour, and yes, it is coming to our area!

Zayn's Stairway to the Sky Tour will hit the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 21 at 11 am. You can get more info about tickets on Ticketmaster.com or on Zayn's website by clicking here.

Listen to 94.5 PST to Win Tickets to See Zayn in NYC

But this fall season at 94.5 PST, we're all about hooking you up with that influencer lifestyle, so we've got tickets for you to win BEFORE you can buy them.

Imagine how jealous your friends will be when you post on the IG that you're going to the show BEFORE anyone else?

Starting today (September 18), listen to the Big Show with Big Rob for your chance to win tickets on your ride home in the 5 o'clock hour for your chance to win them before you can buy them only on your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!