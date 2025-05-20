Uh oh, New Jersey!

You may want to brace yourselves. I personally can’t stand bugs, so this is my worst nightmare.

Cicadas Are Taking Over New Jersey

This summer, the Garden State is set to experience a crazy nature moment that’s 17 years in the making. Billions of red-eyed cicadas from Brood XIV are emerging across the eastern United States, including parts of New Jersey, after spending just under two decades underground.

I know, this sounds terrifying, right? Every time we turn around, there’s a new bug to worry about.

These cicadas, also known as "zombie cicadas," are not just lurking in parts of New Jersey; they're part of a bizarre natural event.

It’s said that the bugs are infected by a parasitic fungus called Massospora cicadina. When affected, some cicadas exhibit odd behaviors, including increased mating activity, even as the fungus consumes their bodies.

Cicadas freak me out a little, so when I heard there are a bunch that have red eyes making their way to New Jersey, I can’t say I was excited.

We all know what they sound like. Sometimes they may even wake you up out of a sleep during a summer night.

Are "Zombie Cicadas" Harmful to Humans?

Their sounds may make you a little uneasy, but experts are saying there's no need to worry. These cicadas don't bite or sting humans, thankfully. However, they can be considered harmful to young trees because females lay eggs in branches, potentially causing damage.

If you’re a homeowner, you may want to protect saplings with netting during the peak cicada activity.

So, if you find yourself catching a glimpse of these beaty-eyed cicadas this summer, take a moment to appreciate this rare event, I guess.

It’s interesting how nature works, I just would rather admire the beauty of it from afar!

