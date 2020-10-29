10 Reasons Why New Jersey Shouldn’t be the Most Hated State

With many bad reviews and stereotypes, any non-New Jerseyan is going to tell you that the Garden State is a smelly, cramped, traffic jammed pit of America. But if you ask any native what they think, they will tell you it is the best place on Earth!

Being from New Jersey, I have been exposed to so many great places and activities, while also learning how it is to live near many geographic sites such as cities, beaches, mountains and lakes. Growing up I have always heard, “If you can live in New Jersey, you can live anywhere!” From New Jersey Leisure Guide and own personal experience, here are the top 10 reasons why New Jersey should not be the most hated state.