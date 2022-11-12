10 Things You Want in the &#8220;Old&#8221; K-Mart Building in Manahawkin, NJ

10 Things You Want in the “Old” K-Mart Building in Manahawkin, NJ

google maps

The location is in the "old" K-Mart in Manahawkin. It's been empty has been empty for quite a while and we received so many responses on what you'd like to see there.

Remember when K-Mart was always so crowded? What type of business would be a good fit for the old K-Mart in Manahawkin?

Get our free mobile app

I realize there's a lot of traffic already on Rt. 72, but It's the perfect location for something great for Manahawkin and surrounding locations.

google maps / This building has been closed for a while in Manahawkin.
loading...

I think this building would be too big for a restaurant. I think it needs to be something bigger. Could this be the place for a Trader Joe's? Possibly another retail store? What do you think would be perfect in this location? I would love to see what you think would be perfect in this location that would be awesome for the residents of Stafford Township and Ocean County.

I'm thinking, this would be the perfect location for Whole Foods. This is a grocery store everyone always asks for, why not? Thank you for all of your ideas and for telling us what you want.

This is a pretty cool top ten list that you think would be great for the Stafford Township area. These cool ideas are great for the entire family. One thing I always get when I ask these questions about what should go into an empty building space is a roller skating rink.

Manahawkin is already crowded with so many great restaurants and "big box" stores, I'm hoping one of these great ideas is a contender.

10 Things You Want at the "Old" K-Mart Building in Manahawkin, NJ

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

 

 

 

Filed Under: 10 things in the old k-mart building, Manahawkin, Ocean County, Social Share, Stafford Township, the old K-Mart building closed a while ago, what should go in there
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST