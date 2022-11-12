10 Things You Want in the “Old” K-Mart Building in Manahawkin, NJ

The location is in the "old" K-Mart in Manahawkin. It's been empty has been empty for quite a while and we received so many responses on what you'd like to see there.

Remember when K-Mart was always so crowded? What type of business would be a good fit for the old K-Mart in Manahawkin?

I realize there's a lot of traffic already on Rt. 72, but It's the perfect location for something great for Manahawkin and surrounding locations.

google maps google maps / This building has been closed for a while in Manahawkin. loading...

I think this building would be too big for a restaurant. I think it needs to be something bigger. Could this be the place for a Trader Joe's? Possibly another retail store? What do you think would be perfect in this location? I would love to see what you think would be perfect in this location that would be awesome for the residents of Stafford Township and Ocean County.

I'm thinking, this would be the perfect location for Whole Foods. This is a grocery store everyone always asks for, why not? Thank you for all of your ideas and for telling us what you want.

This is a pretty cool top ten list that you think would be great for the Stafford Township area. These cool ideas are great for the entire family. One thing I always get when I ask these questions about what should go into an empty building space is a roller skating rink.

Manahawkin is already crowded with so many great restaurants and "big box" stores, I'm hoping one of these great ideas is a contender.

10 Things You Want at the "Old" K-Mart Building in Manahawkin, NJ