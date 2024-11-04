Let’s Help Local Families in Need — It’s 94.5 PST’s 12 Wishes of Christmas

The holidays are supposed to be the most magical time of the year, but we know that for some local families their hardships will make this a difficult season.

So we've partnered with our longtime friends at Shady Brook Fram and the Fleming Family Foundation to spread some extra cheer with 94.5 PST's 12 Wishes of Christmas.

If you know a family in need in our area, let us know about them by filling out this form. Click here to let us know right now.

By recommending a local family in need, you can help us make this season special for those who need it most by nominating a family to receive a special holiday gift of $2,500.

The Fleming Family Foundation will accept submissions through now through Friday, November 29, 2024.

Then listen to Chris and the Crew, starting in December. We'll announce a recipient every weekday morning. It's the 12 Wishes of Christmas with each family receiving $2,500 to bring some joy to their holidays.

NOTE: Submission of this nomination form does not guarantee selection. The Fleming Family Foundation will carefully review all applications to choose the 12 families who will benefit most.

Donations are made possible by the Fleming Family Foundation. Funds are raised through Shady Brook Farm’s annual Dashin' thru the... Lights! It's a fun a a 2-mile walk or run through the spectacular Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm.

It's held on Friday, November 22, 2024. The local tradition and the perfect way to kick off the holiday season! Advanced registration for Dashin' thru the... Lights is required at shadybrookfarm.com.

The 12 Wishes of Christmas is an initiative by 94.5 PST, Shady Brook Farm, and the Fleming Family Foundation to support local families facing hardships.

This holiday season, let's spread some cheer with 94.5 PST, the Fleming Family Foundation and Shady Brook Farm.