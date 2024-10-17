I think I may have uncovered one of Jersey City's best-hidden treasures.

I’ve seen countless posts online about people heading to this incredible Italian spot in Jersey City, New Jersey, but when I first saw the exterior, I was completely baffled.

Let me start by saying New Jersey is packed with places that serve amazing, authentic Italian cuisine. Plenty of these places get tons of buzz, and this one is no exception.

15 Fox Place is hands down the ultimate hidden gem dining experience in New Jersey. Anyone who’s had the chance to enjoy a meal here will tell you the same that this place is the real deal.

What makes 15 Fox Place so unique is that it’s a family-operated restaurant offering genuine Italian dishes inside a home.

The whole atmosphere feels like you’re sitting down for Sunday dinner with your closest relatives.

Don’t be shocked when you arrive and find yourself in the middle of a quiet neighborhood.

According to The Hoboken Girl, you should set aside about two and a half hours for this meal, as it’s a six-course dining experience, so be sure to come hungry.

"If you're looking for a dining experience that goes beyond the ordinary, 15 Fox Place is it," wrote Reeka, a local Yelp reviewer, on January 24, 2024.

The reviews for this place are glowing, with most people commenting on how cozy and homey the experience feels.

It’s also served family-style and is BYOB, which makes the experience even better.

If you're hoping to enjoy this incredible spot, be sure to make reservations well ahead of time. You can find more information on their Facebook page!

