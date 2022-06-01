Festival season is certainly back in full swing this summer! If you're ready to enjoy another event full of live outdoor music, wine and beer, local vendors, and more summer memories to be made, then get ready for this Hunterdon County music festival!

The 17th Annual Sourland Mountain Fest is returning on Saturday, July 23! The event, hosted by the Sourland Conservatory, will take place at the Unionville Vineyards 9 Rocktown Rd, Ringoes, NJ 08551 from 3PM-8:30 PM - rain or shine!

Come enjoy live music, food and drinks, craft beer and wine, local vendors and artisans - all while surrounded by the breath-taking outdoor scenery of the Sourland mountain region!

Live performances will feature music genres of Jazz, Rock and Roll, Blues & Soul, Pop/Americana, and more from bands and artists such as The Outcrops, James Popik and Supernova, Rainbow Fresh, and Water Street - all hailing from New Jersey!

Proceeds from the event will aim to benefit Sourland Conservancy, a non-profit organization that aims to protect, preserve, and promote the well-being of the beautiful Sourland Mountain Region, which is home to the largest contiguous forest in Central New Jersey, according to the event website.

The organizers aim to make this a zero-waste event, so be ready to bring your own reusable bags for your shopping ventures, and water bottles. Food vendors are encouraged to use compostables cups and plates.

Tickets will be sold to the first 1,000 buyers, and you can buy them HERE!

This is such a cool event to have outdoor summer fun, meanwhile showcasing the beauty of nature in Central Jersey, promoting the cause to help protect it!

