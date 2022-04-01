20 Restaurants You Want to See at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ

It's pretty exciting for Ocean County and when I write "BIG", I mean big.

This complex seems to have something for everyone. There have been rumors for months about the shops and entertainment coming to this area. Soon we'll find out what actually ends up at this location.

We now know the time frame that Adventure Crossing will open.

If you haven't heard about Adventure Crossing USA, it's going to be an amazing entertainment complex right here in Ocean County. It will be over 300 acres of entertainment including an indoor sports complex, outdoor fields, Top Gulf, tons of eating places, bars, laser tag, and so much more.

Evansville/Owensboro, oksun 70, ThinkStock Evansville/Owensboro, oksun 70, ThinkStock loading...

In the last couple of weeks, local sports teams were using the baseball fields and the track, it was great to see on Adventure Crossing USA Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

Just to name a few entertainment features inside this huge complex - a premier basketball arena, VR (Virtual Reality) arcade room, a cigar lounge, rock climbing, and so much more. I can't even believe it, when it's done it will feel like a whole city with so much fun in the middle of it.

Update on Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ, opening.

Adventure Crossing USA is set to open in the Spring of 2022, just a couple of months away. There are a couple of restaurants open right now - Taco Bell and Popeye's - are both open.

I'm so excited about this "giant" complex. It looks like it will be a lot of fun and if the rumors are true, could we be getting a Cracker Barrel here? More updates on that and if we finally are getting one in Ocean County.

Here are the 20 restaurants YOU WANT at Adventure Crossing USA:

20 Restaurants You Want at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ