2020 Will Bring First Halloween Full Moon Since 1944

Driving into work today I could not help but stare at the moon. No one else was in the car with me but I could not help but say "wow that moon!" over and over. Why is the moon such a big deal? For the first time since 1944 Halloween will boast a big beautiful full moon. Can you say "spooky Halloween"?

For many of us, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. According to NASA, the next full moon on Halloween isn’t expected to happen until 2039. There was a full Moon on October 1st and that moon is known as the Harvest Moon, which usually appears in late September.

The second reason why we call it the Harvest Moon is because it happens closest to the autumnal equinox. The September 2nd full moon happened much earlier than expected so it could not be considered the harvest moon.

The Halloween Blue Moon is also being called the "Hunter’s Moon" because it is showing out in October, a time where the wild game was traditionally fattened up in preparation for winter.

The 2020 Blue Moon will peak at 10:49 p.m. on October 31st. So stay up late and take in the FULL moon.