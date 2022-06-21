Is NJ growing or shrinking? Your town’s newest population numbers
TRENTON – The latest estimates from the Census Bureau of every municipality's population offer a detailed look into where New Jersey has been changing most since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The 2020 Census measured the population as of April 1, 2020, which happened to nearly coincide with the start of the upheaval brought on by the pandemic. Nearly 34,000 residents died while others fled dense urban areas into far-flung locales where they could stretch out and work remotely.
The state's population was estimated to have fallen by nearly 22,000 between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. More than half of the state's municipalities — 307 — are believed to have seen their populations shrink in those 15 months, while about 248 are thought to have grown. Ten were unchanged.
Lakewood surpassed Elizabeth to become the state's fourth-largest municipality, according to the estimates.
It's important to note that these are 2021 estimates, not an actual count.
Each year, the Census Bureau uses current data on births, deaths and migration to estimate the population change since the last census. But it is an inexact science: New Jersey's estimated population heading into the 2020 Census was further off from the actual count than any state.
Here's what the 2021 estimates look like within each of the 21 counties.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Hamilton Township gained an estimated 590 residents in the first 15 months after the 2020 Census, more than Atlantic County's total gain in that timeframe. No other town in the county added more than 60 residents, which was the total gain in Hammonton.
Eleven towns are believed to have shrunk slightly. None were down more than 60 people, though the drops were more than 1% in Longport and Margate.
Absecon
2020 Census: 9,134 | 2021 Estimate: 9,136 | % Change: 0.02%
Atlantic City
2020 Census: 38,504 | 2021 Estimate: 38,466 | % Change: -0.1%
Brigantine
2020 Census: 7,710 | 2021 Estimate: 7,669 | % Change: -0.53%
Buena
2020 Census: 4,497 | 2021 Estimate: 4,487 | % Change: -0.22%
Buena Vista
2020 Census: 7,028 | 2021 Estimate: 7,046 | % Change: 0.26%
Corbin City
2020 Census: 472 | 2021 Estimate: 481 | % Change: 1.91%
Egg Harbor
2020 Census: 47,793 | 2021 Estimate: 47,733 | % Change: -0.13%
Egg Harbor City
2020 Census: 4,395 | 2021 Estimate: 4,396 | % Change: 0.02%
Estell Manor
2020 Census: 1,664 | 2021 Estimate: 1,670 | % Change: 0.36%
Folsom
2020 Census: 1,807 | 2021 Estimate: 1,808 | % Change: 0.06%
Galloway
2020 Census: 37,944 | 2021 Estimate: 37,925 | % Change: -0.05%
Hamilton
2020 Census: 27,480 | 2021 Estimate: 28,070 | % Change: 2.15%
Hammonton
2020 Census: 14,721 | 2021 Estimate: 14,781 | % Change: 0.41%
Linwood
2020 Census: 6,953 | 2021 Estimate: 6,947 | % Change: -0.09%
Longport
2020 Census: 897 | 2021 Estimate: 887 | % Change: -1.11%
Margate City
2020 Census: 5,306 | 2021 Estimate: 5,247 | % Change: -1.11%
Mullica
2020 Census: 5,811 | 2021 Estimate: 5,799 | % Change: -0.21%
Northfield
2020 Census: 8,435 | 2021 Estimate: 8,428 | % Change: -0.08%
Pleasantville
2020 Census: 20,620 | 2021 Estimate: 20,595 | % Change: -0.12%
Port Republic
2020 Census: 1,096 | 2021 Estimate: 1,097 | % Change: 0.09%
Somers Point
2020 Census: 10,461 | 2021 Estimate: 10,455 | % Change: -0.06%
Ventnor City
2020 Census: 9,194 — 2021 Estimate: 9,203 — % Change: 0.1%
Weymouth
2020 Census: 2,612 — 2021 Estimate: 2,640 — % Change: 1.07%
BERGEN COUNTY
Most of the municipalities in Bergen County, 56 of 70, are estimated to have lost population between April 2020 and July 2021.
By the numbers, the biggest drops were in Fort Lee and Hackensack, both down by over 300 people. Percentage-wise, the 1.9% decline in Demarest was the biggest, followed by Tenafly.
A dozen municipalities in the county bucked the local trend and added residents, headed by Park Ridge, where the gain of 549 residents, or 6.2%, was the top growth by both measures. Bogota and Harrington Park also both grew by almost 5%.
Allendale
2020 Census: 6,845 — 2021 Estimate: 6,809 — % Change: -0.53%
Alpine
2020 Census: 1,764 — 2021 Estimate: 1,754 — % Change: -0.57%
Bergenfield
2020 Census: 28,345 — 2021 Estimate: 28,206 — % Change: -0.49%
Bogota
2020 Census: 8,774 — 2021 Estimate: 9,194 — % Change: 4.79%
Carlstadt
2020 Census: 6,376 — 2021 Estimate: 6,341 — % Change: -0.55%
Cliffside Park
2020 Census: 25,700 — 2021 Estimate: 25,594 — % Change: -0.41%
Closter
2020 Census: 8,588 — 2021 Estimate: 8,521 — % Change: -0.78%
Cresskill
2020 Census: 9,153 — 2021 Estimate: 9,101 — % Change: -0.57%
Demarest
2020 Census: 4,981 — 2021 Estimate: 4,887 — % Change: -1.89%
Dumont
2020 Census: 17,863 — 2021 Estimate: 18,196 — % Change: 1.86%
East Rutherford
2020 Census: 10,023 — 2021 Estimate: 9,953 — % Change: -0.7%
Edgewater
2020 Census: 14,348 — 2021 Estimate: 14,647 — % Change: 2.08%
Elmwood Park
2020 Census: 21,430 — 2021 Estimate: 21,267 — % Change: -0.76%
Emerson
2020 Census: 7,287 — 2021 Estimate: 7,244 — % Change: -0.59%
Englewood
2020 Census: 29,313 — 2021 Estimate: 29,113 — % Change: -0.68%
Englewood Cliffs
2020 Census: 5,342 — 2021 Estimate: 5,342 — % Change: 0.0%
Fair Lawn
2020 Census: 34,940 — 2021 Estimate: 35,159 — % Change: 0.63%
Fairview
2020 Census: 15,032 — 2021 Estimate: 14,924 — % Change: -0.72%
Fort Lee
2020 Census: 40,206 — 2021 Estimate: 39,871 — % Change: -0.83%
Franklin Lakes
2020 Census: 11,088 — 2021 Estimate: 10,982 — % Change: -0.96%
Garfield
2020 Census: 32,662 — 2021 Estimate: 32,469 — % Change: -0.59%
Glen Rock
2020 Census: 12,139 — 2021 Estimate: 12,064 — % Change: -0.62%
Hackensack
2020 Census: 45,977 — 2021 Estimate: 45,646 — % Change: -0.72%
Harrington Park
2020 Census: 4,742 — 2021 Estimate: 4,963 — % Change: 4.66%
Hasbrouck Heights
2020 Census: 12,127 — 2021 Estimate: 12,051 — % Change: -0.63%
Haworth
2020 Census: 3,338 — 2021 Estimate: 3,309 — % Change: -0.87%
Hillsdale
2020 Census: 10,146 — 2021 Estimate: 10,068 — % Change: -0.77%
Ho-Ho-Kus
2020 Census: 4,259 — 2021 Estimate: 4,222 — % Change: -0.87%
Leonia
2020 Census: 9,309 — 2021 Estimate: 9,243 — % Change: -0.71%
Little Ferry
2020 Census: 10,990 — 2021 Estimate: 10,912 — % Change: -0.71%
Lodi
2020 Census: 26,207 — 2021 Estimate: 25,966 — % Change: -0.92%
Lyndhurst
2020 Census: 22,526 — 2021 Estimate: 22,324 — % Change: -0.9%
Mahwah
2020 Census: 25,420 — 2021 Estimate: 25,256 — % Change: -0.65%
Maywood
2020 Census: 10,083 — 2021 Estimate: 10,014 — % Change: -0.68%
Midland Park
2020 Census: 7,019 — 2021 Estimate: 6,966 — % Change: -0.76%
Montvale
2020 Census: 8,448 — 2021 Estimate: 8,439 — % Change: -0.11%
Moonachie
2020 Census: 3,130 — 2021 Estimate: 3,108 — % Change: -0.7%
New Milford
2020 Census: 16,924 — 2021 Estimate: 16,893 — % Change: -0.18%
North Arlington
2020 Census: 16,456 — 2021 Estimate: 16,339 — % Change: -0.71%
Northvale
2020 Census: 4,768 — 2021 Estimate: 4,762 — % Change: -0.13%
Norwood
2020 Census: 5,637 — 2021 Estimate: 5,595 — % Change: -0.75%
Oakland
2020 Census: 12,748 — 2021 Estimate: 12,669 — % Change: -0.62%
Old Tappan
2020 Census: 5,889 — 2021 Estimate: 5,836 — % Change: -0.9%
Oradell
2020 Census: 8,242 — 2021 Estimate: 8,181 — % Change: -0.74%
Palisades Park
2020 Census: 20,299 — 2021 Estimate: 20,149 — % Change: -0.74%
Paramus
2020 Census: 26,661 — 2021 Estimate: 26,416 — % Change: -0.92%
Park Ridge
2020 Census: 8,885 — 2021 Estimate: 9,434 — % Change: 6.18%
Ramsey
2020 Census: 14,798 — 2021 Estimate: 14,693 — % Change: -0.71%
Ridgefield
2020 Census: 11,500 — 2021 Estimate: 11,421 — % Change: -0.69%
Ridgefield Park village
2020 Census: 13,235 — 2021 Estimate: 13,136 — % Change: -0.75%
Ridgewood village
2020 Census: 25,985 — 2021 Estimate: 26,202 — % Change: 0.84%
River Edge
2020 Census: 12,048 — 2021 Estimate: 12,009 — % Change: -0.32%
River Vale
2020 Census: 9,911 — 2021 Estimate: 9,840 — % Change: -0.72%
Rochelle Park
2020 Census: 5,812 — 2021 Estimate: 5,820 — % Change: 0.14%
Rockleigh
2020 Census: 399 — 2021 Estimate: 397 — % Change: -0.5%
Rutherford
2020 Census: 18,828 — 2021 Estimate: 18,690 — % Change: -0.73%
Saddle Brook
2020 Census: 14,297 — 2021 Estimate: 14,359 — % Change: 0.43%
Saddle River
2020 Census: 3,374 — 2021 Estimate: 3,351 — % Change: -0.68%
South Hackensack
2020 Census: 2,696 — 2021 Estimate: 2,679 — % Change: -0.63%
Teaneck
2020 Census: 41,232 — 2021 Estimate: 41,678 — % Change: 1.08%
Tenafly
2020 Census: 15,408 — 2021 Estimate: 15,232 — % Change: -1.14%
Teterboro
2020 Census: 69 — 2021 Estimate: 69 — % Change: 0.0%
Upper Saddle River
2020 Census: 8,358 — 2021 Estimate: 8,295 — % Change: -0.75%
Waldwick
2020 Census: 10,064 — 2021 Estimate: 10,076 — % Change: 0.12%
Wallington
2020 Census: 11,881 — 2021 Estimate: 11,804 — % Change: -0.65%
Washington
2020 Census: 9,288 — 2021 Estimate: 9,249 — % Change: -0.42%
Westwood
2020 Census: 11,273 — 2021 Estimate: 11,203 — % Change: -0.62%
Woodcliff Lake
2020 Census: 6,126 — 2021 Estimate: 6,091 — % Change: -0.57%
Wood-Ridge
2020 Census: 10,142 — 2021 Estimate: 10,089 — % Change: -0.52%
Wyckoff
2020 Census: 16,579 — 2021 Estimate: 17,037 — % Change: 2.76%
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Eleven of the county's 40 municipalities are believed to have added residents between April 2020 and July 2021, led by growth of 1,160 residents (2.5%) in Evesham and 1,006 (2.3%) in Mount Laurel.
Twenty-nine towns were smaller in mid-2021 than they were for the last census, but none dropped significantly. Pemberton Township's dip of 75 people was the most. No municipality was down by more than 0.3%.
Bass River
2020 Census: 1,356 — 2021 Estimate: 1,358 — % Change: 0.15%
Beverly
2020 Census: 2,496 — 2021 Estimate: 2,491 — % Change: -0.2%
Bordentown
2020 Census: 3,991 — 2021 Estimate: 3,990 — % Change: -0.03%
Bordentown
2020 Census: 11,782 — 2021 Estimate: 11,934 — % Change: 1.29%
Burlington
2020 Census: 9,734 — 2021 Estimate: 9,962 — % Change: 2.34%
Burlington
2020 Census: 23,986 — 2021 Estimate: 23,952 — % Change: -0.14%
Chesterfield
2020 Census: 9,515 — 2021 Estimate: 9,567 — % Change: 0.55%
Cinnaminson
2020 Census: 17,051 — 2021 Estimate: 17,207 — % Change: 0.91%
Delanco
2020 Census: 4,820 — 2021 Estimate: 4,811 — % Change: -0.19%
Delran
2020 Census: 17,865 — 2021 Estimate: 17,838 — % Change: -0.15%
Eastampton
2020 Census: 6,188 — 2021 Estimate: 6,251 — % Change: 1.02%
Edgewater Park
2020 Census: 8,929 — 2021 Estimate: 8,915 — % Change: -0.16%
Evesham
2020 Census: 46,792 — 2021 Estimate: 47,952 — % Change: 2.48%
Fieldsboro
2020 Census: 530 — 2021 Estimate: 531 — % Change: 0.19%
Florence
2020 Census: 12,808 — 2021 Estimate: 12,769 — % Change: -0.3%
Hainesport
2020 Census: 6,030 — 2021 Estimate: 6,014 — % Change: -0.27%
Lumberton
2020 Census: 12,802 — 2021 Estimate: 12,779 — % Change: -0.18%
Mansfield
2020 Census: 8,893 — 2021 Estimate: 8,879 — % Change: -0.16%
Maple Shade
2020 Census: 19,969 — 2021 Estimate: 19,935 — % Change: -0.17%
Medford
2020 Census: 24,487 — 2021 Estimate: 24,461 — % Change: -0.11%
Medford Lakes
2020 Census: 4,262 — 2021 Estimate: 4,260 — % Change: -0.05%
Moorestown
2020 Census: 21,359 — 2021 Estimate: 21,396 — % Change: 0.17%
Mount Holly
2020 Census: 9,991 — 2021 Estimate: 9,977 — % Change: -0.14%
Mount Laurel
2020 Census: 44,600 — 2021 Estimate: 45,606 — % Change: 2.26%
New Hanover
2020 Census: 6,512 — 2021 Estimate: 6,509 — % Change: -0.05%
North Hanover
2020 Census: 7,955 — 2021 Estimate: 7,939 — % Change: -0.2%
Palmyra
2020 Census: 7,435 — 2021 Estimate: 7,424 — % Change: -0.15%
Pemberton
2020 Census: 1,368 — 2021 Estimate: 1,365 — % Change: -0.22%
Pemberton
2020 Census: 26,883 — 2021 Estimate: 26,808 — % Change: -0.28%
Riverside
2020 Census: 7,993 — 2021 Estimate: 7,982 — % Change: -0.14%
Riverton
2020 Census: 2,763 — 2021 Estimate: 2,758 — % Change: -0.18%
Shamong
2020 Census: 6,454 — 2021 Estimate: 6,442 — % Change: -0.19%
Southampton
2020 Census: 10,307 — 2021 Estimate: 10,286 — % Change: -0.2%
Springfield
2020 Census: 3,236 — 2021 Estimate: 3,228 — % Change: -0.25%
Tabernacle
2020 Census: 6,774 — 2021 Estimate: 6,808 — % Change: 0.5%
Washington
2020 Census: 692 — 2021 Estimate: 691 — % Change: -0.14%
Westampton
2020 Census: 9,115 — 2021 Estimate: 9,104 — % Change: -0.12%
Willingboro
2020 Census: 31,866 — 2021 Estimate: 31,822 — % Change: -0.14%
Woodland
2020 Census: 1,553 — 2021 Estimate: 1,551 — % Change: -0.13%
Wrightstown
2020 Census: 718 — 2021 Estimate: 717 — % Change: -0.14%
CAMDEN COUNTY
Just seven of the 37 municipalities in Camden County grew in the 15 months since the 2020 Census, with two of them standing out.
Cherry Hill is estimated to have gained 950, pushing its population beyond 75,000 residents. Lawnside grew over 6%.
Twenty-nine municipalities saw their populations drop, led by declines of 228 in Camden and 120 in Gloucester Township. Other than in Pine Valley (the elite golf club community that has since been merged into Pine Hill), no town shed more than 0.5% of its population.
Audubon
2020 Census: 8,699 — 2021 Estimate: 8,674 — % Change: -0.29%
Audubon Park
2020 Census: 987 — 2021 Estimate: 984 — % Change: -0.3%
Barrington
2020 Census: 7,060 — 2021 Estimate: 7,029 — % Change: -0.44%
Bellmawr
2020 Census: 11,690 — 2021 Estimate: 11,656 — % Change: -0.29%
Berlin
2020 Census: 7,487 — 2021 Estimate: 7,497 — % Change: 0.13%
Berlin Township
2020 Census: 5,855 — 2021 Estimate: 5,924 — % Change: 1.18%
Brooklawn
2020 Census: 1,810 — 2021 Estimate: 1,804 — % Change: -0.33%
Camden
2020 Census: 72,001 — 2021 Estimate: 71,773 — % Change: -0.32%
Cherry Hill
2020 Census: 74,524 — 2021 Estimate: 75,474 — % Change: 1.27%
Chesilhurst
2020 Census: 1,538 — 2021 Estimate: 1,539 — % Change: 0.07%
Clementon
2020 Census: 5,334 — 2021 Estimate: 5,321 — % Change: -0.24%
Collingswood
2020 Census: 14,162 — 2021 Estimate: 14,121 — % Change: -0.29%
Gibbsboro
2020 Census: 2,183 — 2021 Estimate: 2,224 — % Change: 1.88%
Gloucester Township
2020 Census: 65,962 — 2021 Estimate: 65,842 — % Change: -0.18%
Gloucester City
2020 Census: 11,474 — 2021 Estimate: 11,441 — % Change: -0.29%
Haddon
2020 Census: 15,390 — 2021 Estimate: 15,360 — % Change: -0.19%
Haddonfield
2020 Census: 12,536 — 2021 Estimate: 12,492 — % Change: -0.35%
Haddon Heights
2020 Census: 7,488 — 2021 Estimate: 7,467 — % Change: -0.28%
Hi-Nella
2020 Census: 925 — 2021 Estimate: 923 — % Change: -0.22%
Laurel Springs
2020 Census: 1,978 — 2021 Estimate: 1,973 — % Change: -0.25%
Lawnside
2020 Census: 2,953 — 2021 Estimate: 3,139 — % Change: 6.3%
Lindenwold
2020 Census: 21,603 — 2021 Estimate: 21,542 — % Change: -0.28%
Magnolia
2020 Census: 4,342 — 2021 Estimate: 4,329 — % Change: -0.3%
Merchantville
2020 Census: 3,814 — 2021 Estimate: 3,803 — % Change: -0.29%
Mount Ephraim
2020 Census: 4,651 — 2021 Estimate: 4,628 — % Change: -0.49%
Oaklyn
2020 Census: 3,925 — 2021 Estimate: 3,913 — % Change: -0.31%
Pennsauken
2020 Census: 37,071 — 2021 Estimate: 37,100 — % Change: 0.08%
Pine Hill
2020 Census: 10,731 — 2021 Estimate: 10,699 — % Change: -0.3%
Pine Valley
2020 Census: 20 — 2021 Estimate: 13 — % Change: -35.0%
Runnemede
2020 Census: 8,315 — 2021 Estimate: 8,291 — % Change: -0.29%
Somerdale
2020 Census: 5,552 — 2021 Estimate: 5,536 — % Change: -0.29%
Stratford
2020 Census: 6,981 — 2021 Estimate: 6,961 — % Change: -0.29%
Tavistock
2020 Census: 7 — 2021 Estimate: 7 — % Change: 0.0%
Voorhees
2020 Census: 31,191 — 2021 Estimate: 31,113 — % Change: -0.25%
Waterford
2020 Census: 10,427 — 2021 Estimate: 10,400 — % Change: -0.26%
Winslow
2020 Census: 39,919 — 2021 Estimate: 39,888 — % Change: -0.08%
Woodlynne
2020 Census: 2,900 — 2021 Estimate: 2,891 — % Change: -0.31%
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Three-quarters of the municipalities in Cape May County are estimated to have gained residents, likely reflecting the pandemic-era ability to live anywhere and work remotely.
Sea Isle City grew by 1.4%. Only two towns got smaller: Avalon and West Cape May, though both are small so the changes were negligible.
Avalon
2020 Census: 1,227 — 2021 Estimate: 1,216 — % Change: -0.9%
Cape May
2020 Census: 2,830 — 2021 Estimate: 2,834 — % Change: 0.14%
Cape May Point
2020 Census: 300 — 2021 Estimate: 300 — % Change: 0.0%
Dennis
2020 Census: 6,330 — 2021 Estimate: 6,356 — % Change: 0.41%
Lower Township
2020 Census: 21,992 — 2021 Estimate: 22,094 — % Change: 0.46%
Middle Township
2020 Census: 20,650 — 2021 Estimate: 20,716 — % Change: 0.32%
North Wildwood
2020 Census: 3,574 — 2021 Estimate: 3,583 — % Change: 0.25%
Ocean City
2020 Census: 11,129 — 2021 Estimate: 11,190 — % Change: 0.55%
Sea Isle City
2020 Census: 2,078 — 2021 Estimate: 2,107 — % Change: 1.4%
Stone Harbor
2020 Census: 782 — 2021 Estimate: 787 — % Change: 0.64%
Upper Township
2020 Census: 12,369 — 2021 Estimate: 12,465 — % Change: 0.78%
West Cape May
2020 Census: 997 — 2021 Estimate: 995 — % Change: -0.2%
West Wildwood
2020 Census: 534 — 2021 Estimate: 537 — % Change: 0.56%
Wildwood
2020 Census: 5,093 — 2021 Estimate: 5,092 — % Change: -0.02%
Wildwood Crest
2020 Census: 3,062 — 2021 Estimate: 3,069 — % Change: 0.23%
Woodbine
2020 Census: 2,316 — 2021 Estimate: 2,320 — % Change: 0.17%
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Just one of the 14 municipalities in Cumberland County is estimated to have added population since the 2020 Census: Upper Deerfield — up 50 people, or 0.6%.
The other 13 municipalities lost residents, including drops of 149 people in Bridgeton, 151 in Millville and 149 in Vineland.
Bridgeton
2020 Census: 26,759 — 2021 Estimate: 26,610 — % Change: -0.56%
Commercial
2020 Census: 4,726 — 2021 Estimate: 4,701 — % Change: -0.53%
Deerfield
2020 Census: 3,160 — 2021 Estimate: 3,155 — % Change: -0.16%
Downe
2020 Census: 1,417 — 2021 Estimate: 1,408 — % Change: -0.64%
Fairfield
2020 Census: 5,430 — 2021 Estimate: 5,413 — % Change: -0.31%
Greenwich
2020 Census: 778 — 2021 Estimate: 774 — % Change: -0.51%
Hopewell
2020 Census: 4,405 — 2021 Estimate: 4,385 — % Change: -0.45%
Lawrence
2020 Census: 3,119 — 2021 Estimate: 3,101 — % Change: -0.58%
Maurice River
2020 Census: 5,766 — 2021 Estimate: 5,745 — % Change: -0.36%
Millville
2020 Census: 27,789 — 2021 Estimate: 27,638 — % Change: -0.54%
Shiloh
2020 Census: 447 — 2021 Estimate: 445 — % Change: -0.45%
Stow Creek
2020 Census: 1,331 — 2021 Estimate: 1,326 — % Change: -0.38%
Upper Deerfield
2020 Census: 7,720 — 2021 Estimate: 7,770 — % Change: 0.65%
Vineland
2020 Census: 61,305 — 2021 Estimate: 61,156 — % Change: -0.24%
ESSEX COUNTY
Most of the municipalities in Essex County shrank, seemingly reflecting people's desire for less crowded living conditions in the work-from-home portion of the pandemic.
A half-dozen dropped by more 500 residents, headed by drops of 3,656 in Newark, 896 in Irvington and 822 in East Orange. West Orange, Belleville and Orange also declined by more than 500.
Just three townships grew among the county's municipalities, with Cedar Grove up the most at 3.7%, or 476 residents.
Belleville
2020 Census: 38,334 — 2021 Estimate: 37,774 — % Change: -1.46%
Bloomfield
2020 Census: 53,186 — 2021 Estimate: 52,829 — % Change: -0.67%
Caldwell
2020 Census: 8,955 — 2021 Estimate: 8,831 — % Change: -1.38%
Cedar Grove
2020 Census: 12,954 — 2021 Estimate: 13,430 — % Change: 3.67%
City of Orange Township
2020 Census: 34,513 — 2021 Estimate: 34,002 — % Change: -1.48%
East Orange
2020 Census: 69,725 — 2021 Estimate: 68,903 — % Change: -1.18%
Essex Fells
2020 Census: 2,248 — 2021 Estimate: 2,182 — % Change: -2.94%
Fairfield
2020 Census: 7,887 — 2021 Estimate: 7,818 — % Change: -0.87%
Glen Ridge
2020 Census: 7,824 — 2021 Estimate: 7,709 — % Change: -1.47%
Irvington
2020 Census: 61,299 — 2021 Estimate: 60,403 — % Change: -1.46%
Livingston
2020 Census: 31,399 — 2021 Estimate: 31,087 — % Change: -0.99%
Maplewood
2020 Census: 25,748 — 2021 Estimate: 25,373 — % Change: -1.46%
Millburn
2020 Census: 21,757 — 2021 Estimate: 22,059 — % Change: 1.39%
Montclair
2020 Census: 40,894 — 2021 Estimate: 40,935 — % Change: 0.1%
Newark
2020 Census: 310,876 — 2021 Estimate: 307,220 — % Change: -1.18%
North Caldwell
2020 Census: 6,713 — 2021 Estimate: 6,625 — % Change: -1.31%
Nutley
2020 Census: 30,218 — 2021 Estimate: 29,786 — % Change: -1.43%
Roseland
2020 Census: 6,312 — 2021 Estimate: 6,219 — % Change: -1.47%
South Orange Village Township
2020 Census: 18,335 — 2021 Estimate: 18,153 — % Change: -0.99%
Verona
2020 Census: 14,607 — 2021 Estimate: 14,446 — % Change: -1.1%
West Caldwell
2020 Census: 11,036 — 2021 Estimate: 10,876 — % Change: -1.45%
West Orange
2020 Census: 48,908 — 2021 Estimate: 48,257 — % Change: -1.33%
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Almost every town in Gloucester County is thought to have added residents in the 15 months since April 2020, led by the addition of another 481 people in Woolwich, a 3.8% gain. Glassboro and Monroe Township each added more than 300 residents, as well.
The only two municipalities estimated to have shrunk did so barely, down by five people in Woodbury Heights and two in Elk Township.
Clayton
2020 Census: 8,904 — 2021 Estimate: 8,960 — % Change: 0.63%
Deptford
2020 Census: 32,215 — 2021 Estimate: 32,322 — % Change: 0.33%
East Greenwich
2020 Census: 11,817 — 2021 Estimate: 12,106 — % Change: 2.45%
Elk
2020 Census: 4,444 — 2021 Estimate: 4,442 — % Change: -0.05%
Franklin
2020 Census: 16,567 — 2021 Estimate: 16,568 — % Change: 0.01%
Glassboro
2020 Census: 20,456 — 2021 Estimate: 20,786 — % Change: 1.61%
Greenwich
2020 Census: 4,972 — 2021 Estimate: 4,994 — % Change: 0.44%
Harrison Township
2020 Census: 13,794 — 2021 Estimate: 13,841 — % Change: 0.34%
Logan
2020 Census: 6,071 — 2021 Estimate: 6,087 — % Change: 0.26%
Mantua
2020 Census: 15,406 — 2021 Estimate: 15,464 — % Change: 0.38%
Monroe
2020 Census: 37,475 — 2021 Estimate: 37,853 — % Change: 1.01%
National Park
2020 Census: 3,069 — 2021 Estimate: 3,074 — % Change: 0.16%
Newfield
2020 Census: 1,796 — 2021 Estimate: 1,801 — % Change: 0.28%
Paulsboro
2020 Census: 6,261 — 2021 Estimate: 6,276 — % Change: 0.24%
Pitman
2020 Census: 8,793 — 2021 Estimate: 8,814 — % Change: 0.24%
South Harrison
2020 Census: 3,431 — 2021 Estimate: 3,445 — % Change: 0.41%
Swedesboro
2020 Census: 2,740 — 2021 Estimate: 2,744 — % Change: 0.15%
Washington
2020 Census: 49,143 — 2021 Estimate: 49,391 — % Change: 0.5%
Wenonah
2020 Census: 2,309 — 2021 Estimate: 2,315 — % Change: 0.26%
West Deptford
2020 Census: 22,408 — 2021 Estimate: 22,463 — % Change: 0.25%
Westville
2020 Census: 4,315 — 2021 Estimate: 4,326 — % Change: 0.25%
Woodbury
2020 Census: 10,065 — 2021 Estimate: 10,086 — % Change: 0.21%
Woodbury Heights
2020 Census: 3,132 — 2021 Estimate: 3,127 — % Change: -0.16%
Woolwich
2020 Census: 12,711 — 2021 Estimate: 13,192 — % Change: 3.78%
HUDSON COUNTY
Hudson County is estimated to have suffered large population losses in the first 15 months of the pandemic, including a drop of 8,485 in Jersey City. Union City, North Bergen and Bayonne also saw losses exceeding 2,300 to 2,800.
In five of the county's dozen municipalities, the losses are thought to have shrunk the population by more than 4% since April 2020: East Newark, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus and Union City.
The only Hudson County municipality believed to have grown was Weehawken.
Bayonne
2020 Census: 71,555 — 2021 Estimate: 69,211 — % Change: -3.28%
East Newark
2020 Census: 2,589 — 2021 Estimate: 2,477 — % Change: -4.33%
Guttenberg
2020 Census: 11,989 — 2021 Estimate: 11,502 — % Change: -4.06%
Harrison
2020 Census: 19,397 — 2021 Estimate: 19,212 — % Change: -0.95%
Hoboken
2020 Census: 60,675 — 2021 Estimate: 58,690 — % Change: -3.27%
Jersey City
2020 Census: 292,412 — 2021 Estimate: 283,927 — % Change: -2.9%
Kearny
2020 Census: 42,165 — 2021 Estimate: 40,370 — % Change: -4.26%
North Bergen
2020 Census: 63,361 — 2021 Estimate: 60,612 — % Change: -4.34%
Secaucus
2020 Census: 22,239 — 2021 Estimate: 21,295 — % Change: -4.24%
Union City
2020 Census: 68,512 — 2021 Estimate: 65,638 — % Change: -4.19%
Weehawken
2020 Census: 17,162 — 2021 Estimate: 17,287 — % Change: 0.73%
West New York
2020 Census: 52,798 — 2021 Estimate: 52,242 — % Change: -1.05%
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Hunterdon County has 26 municipalities, and all are estimated to have added population between April 2020 and July 2021. In 20, the growth amounted to 25 people or fewer.
The biggest growth was clocked in Raritan Township, up by 430 people, or 1.8%.
Alexandria
2020 Census: 4,802 — 2021 Estimate: 4,827 — % Change: 0.52%
Bethlehem
2020 Census: 3,736 — 2021 Estimate: 3,748 — % Change: 0.32%
Bloomsbury
2020 Census: 792 — 2021 Estimate: 794 — % Change: 0.25%
Califon
2020 Census: 1,006 — 2021 Estimate: 1,010 — % Change: 0.4%
Clinton
2020 Census: 2,770 — 2021 Estimate: 2,779 — % Change: 0.32%
Clinton
2020 Census: 13,558 — 2021 Estimate: 13,655 — % Change: 0.72%
Delaware
2020 Census: 4,553 — 2021 Estimate: 4,565 — % Change: 0.26%
East Amwell
2020 Census: 3,911 — 2021 Estimate: 3,929 — % Change: 0.46%
Flemington
2020 Census: 4,873 — 2021 Estimate: 4,891 — % Change: 0.37%
Franklin
2020 Census: 3,263 — 2021 Estimate: 3,280 — % Change: 0.52%
Frenchtown
2020 Census: 1,369 — 2021 Estimate: 1,377 — % Change: 0.58%
Glen Gardner
2020 Census: 1,672 — 2021 Estimate: 1,677 — % Change: 0.3%
Hampton
2020 Census: 1,436 — 2021 Estimate: 1,441 — % Change: 0.35%
High Bridge
2020 Census: 3,538 — 2021 Estimate: 3,584 — % Change: 1.3%
Holland
2020 Census: 5,167 — 2021 Estimate: 5,193 — % Change: 0.5%
Kingwood
2020 Census: 3,790 — 2021 Estimate: 3,824 — % Change: 0.9%
Lambertville
2020 Census: 4,134 — 2021 Estimate: 4,149 — % Change: 0.36%
Lebanon
2020 Census: 1,661 — 2021 Estimate: 1,666 — % Change: 0.3%
Lebanon
2020 Census: 6,193 — 2021 Estimate: 6,210 — % Change: 0.27%
Milford
2020 Census: 1,229 — 2021 Estimate: 1,231 — % Change: 0.16%
Raritan Township
2020 Census: 23,425 — 2021 Estimate: 23,855 — % Change: 1.84%
Readington
2020 Census: 16,103 — 2021 Estimate: 16,218 — % Change: 0.71%
Stockton
2020 Census: 494 — 2021 Estimate: 496 — % Change: 0.4%
Tewksbury
2020 Census: 5,860 — 2021 Estimate: 5,881 — % Change: 0.36%
Union
2020 Census: 6,609 — 2021 Estimate: 6,629 — % Change: 0.3%
West Amwell
2020 Census: 3,003 — 2021 Estimate: 3,015 — % Change: 0.4%
MERCER COUNTY
Population losses are estimated to have been widepsread across Mercer County in the 15 months ending in July 2021. The biggest drops were 443 in Hamilton and 400 in Trenton.
The only municipality in the county that grew was West Windsor, up a tiny 0.1%, or 29 people.
East Windsor
2020 Census: 29,952 — 2021 Estimate: 29,823 — % Change: -0.43%
Ewing
2020 Census: 37,429 — 2021 Estimate: 37,402 — % Change: -0.07%
Hamilton
2020 Census: 92,048 — 2021 Estimate: 91,605 — % Change: -0.48%
Hightstown
2020 Census: 5,898 — 2021 Estimate: 5,871 — % Change: -0.46%
Hopewell
2020 Census: 1,907 — 2021 Estimate: 1,896 — % Change: -0.58%
Hopewell Township
2020 Census: 17,455 — 2021 Estimate: 17,371 — % Change: -0.48%
Lawrence
2020 Census: 33,119 — 2021 Estimate: 33,016 — % Change: -0.31%
Pennington
2020 Census: 2,802 — 2021 Estimate: 2,793 — % Change: -0.32%
Princeton
2020 Census: 31,026 — 2021 Estimate: 30,872 — % Change: -0.5%
Robbinsville
2020 Census: 15,429 — 2021 Estimate: 15,345 — % Change: -0.54%
Trenton
2020 Census: 90,857 — 2021 Estimate: 90,457 — % Change: -0.44%
West Windsor
2020 Census: 29,418 — 2021 Estimate: 29,447 — % Change: 0.1%
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Middlesex County is believed to have seen widespread population declines, with the losses in 17 of the 25 municipalities amounting to 0.5% or more.
Declines were 300 people or more in East Brunswick, Woodbridge, South Brunswick and North Brunswick.
Five municipalities in the county grew, led by 449 additional residents in Old Bridge and the 2.7% growth in Cranbury. New Brunswick was one of the few cities in the state not to have shrunk.
Carteret
2020 Census: 25,308 — 2021 Estimate: 25,152 — % Change: -0.62%
Cranbury
2020 Census: 3,839 — 2021 Estimate: 3,943 — % Change: 2.71%
Dunellen
2020 Census: 7,634 — 2021 Estimate: 7,568 — % Change: -0.86%
East Brunswick
2020 Census: 49,684 — 2021 Estimate: 49,285 — % Change: -0.8%
Edison
2020 Census: 107,535 — 2021 Estimate: 107,626 — % Change: 0.08%
Helmetta
2020 Census: 2,456 — 2021 Estimate: 2,437 — % Change: -0.77%
Highland Park
2020 Census: 15,065 — 2021 Estimate: 14,968 — % Change: -0.64%
Jamesburg
2020 Census: 5,774 — 2021 Estimate: 5,731 — % Change: -0.74%
Metuchen
2020 Census: 15,042 — 2021 Estimate: 14,949 — % Change: -0.62%
Middlesex
2020 Census: 14,624 — 2021 Estimate: 14,501 — % Change: -0.84%
Milltown
2020 Census: 7,036 — 2021 Estimate: 6,981 — % Change: -0.78%
Monroe
2020 Census: 48,571 — 2021 Estimate: 48,279 — % Change: -0.6%
New Brunswick
2020 Census: 55,443 — 2021 Estimate: 55,708 — % Change: 0.48%
North Brunswick
2020 Census: 43,903 — 2021 Estimate: 43,599 — % Change: -0.69%
Old Bridge
2020 Census: 66,835 — 2021 Estimate: 67,284 — % Change: 0.67%
Perth Amboy
2020 Census: 55,414 — 2021 Estimate: 55,291 — % Change: -0.22%
Piscataway
2020 Census: 61,009 — 2021 Estimate: 61,042 — % Change: 0.05%
Plainsboro
2020 Census: 24,084 — 2021 Estimate: 23,906 — % Change: -0.74%
Sayreville
2020 Census: 45,315 — 2021 Estimate: 45,086 — % Change: -0.51%
South Amboy
2020 Census: 9,407 — 2021 Estimate: 9,327 — % Change: -0.85%
South Brunswick
2020 Census: 46,995 — 2021 Estimate: 46,649 — % Change: -0.74%
South Plainfield
2020 Census: 24,322 — 2021 Estimate: 24,243 — % Change: -0.32%
South River
2020 Census: 16,107 — 2021 Estimate: 15,957 — % Change: -0.93%
Spotswood
2020 Census: 8,149 — 2021 Estimate: 8,083 — % Change: -0.81%
Woodbridge
2020 Census: 103,611 — 2021 Estimate: 103,212 — % Change: -0.39%
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Nearly half of the county's 53 municipalities gained residents, according to the estimates, topped by a gain of 722 people, or 2.3%, in Long Branch. Five townships are also thought to have added more than 200 residents: Freehold, Hazlet, Howell, Neptune and Ocean.
Nearly half saw a net loss in population, though none were believed to have been down by 100 or more. In percentage terms, the boroughs losing the biggest shares of their population were Avon-by-the-Sea, Fair Haven, Little Silver and Rumson.
Aberdeen
2020 Census: 19,335 — 2021 Estimate: 19,327 — % Change: -0.04%
Allenhurst
2020 Census: 470 — 2021 Estimate: 470 — % Change: 0.0%
Allentown
2020 Census: 1,740 — 2021 Estimate: 1,736 — % Change: -0.23%
Asbury Park
2020 Census: 15,199 — 2021 Estimate: 15,194 — % Change: -0.03%
Atlantic Highlands
2020 Census: 4,416 — 2021 Estimate: 4,417 — % Change: 0.02%
Avon-by-the-Sea
2020 Census: 1,929 — 2021 Estimate: 1,912 — % Change: -0.88%
Belmar
2020 Census: 5,905 — 2021 Estimate: 5,881 — % Change: -0.41%
Bradley Beach
2020 Census: 4,283 — 2021 Estimate: 4,273 — % Change: -0.23%
Brielle
2020 Census: 4,983 — 2021 Estimate: 4,982 — % Change: -0.02%
Colts Neck
2020 Census: 9,964 — 2021 Estimate: 9,953 — % Change: -0.11%
Deal
2020 Census: 897 — 2021 Estimate: 895 — % Change: -0.22%
Eatontown
2020 Census: 13,589 — 2021 Estimate: 13,593 — % Change: 0.03%
Englishtown
2020 Census: 2,348 — 2021 Estimate: 2,355 — % Change: 0.3%
Fair Haven
2020 Census: 6,270 — 2021 Estimate: 6,204 — % Change: -1.05%
Farmingdale
2020 Census: 1,504 — 2021 Estimate: 1,502 — % Change: -0.13%
Freehold
2020 Census: 12,542 — 2021 Estimate: 12,532 — % Change: -0.08%
Freehold Township
2020 Census: 35,340 — 2021 Estimate: 35,596 — % Change: 0.72%
Hazlet
2020 Census: 20,133 — 2021 Estimate: 20,337 — % Change: 1.01%
Highlands
2020 Census: 4,624 — 2021 Estimate: 4,636 — % Change: 0.26%
Holmdel
2020 Census: 17,398 — 2021 Estimate: 17,401 — % Change: 0.02%
Howell
2020 Census: 53,557 — 2021 Estimate: 53,801 — % Change: 0.46%
Interlaken
2020 Census: 825 — 2021 Estimate: 825 — % Change: 0.0%
Keansburg
2020 Census: 9,759 — 2021 Estimate: 9,751 — % Change: -0.08%
Keyport
2020 Census: 7,202 — 2021 Estimate: 7,196 — % Change: -0.08%
Lake Como
2020 Census: 1,700 — 2021 Estimate: 1,692 — % Change: -0.47%
Little Silver
2020 Census: 6,138 — 2021 Estimate: 6,091 — % Change: -0.77%
Loch Arbour village
2020 Census: 229 — 2021 Estimate: 230 — % Change: 0.44%
Long Branch
2020 Census: 31,661 — 2021 Estimate: 32,383 — % Change: 2.28%
Manalapan
2020 Census: 40,921 — 2021 Estimate: 40,877 — % Change: -0.11%
Manasquan
2020 Census: 5,938 — 2021 Estimate: 5,940 — % Change: 0.03%
Marlboro
2020 Census: 41,525 — 2021 Estimate: 41,547 — % Change: 0.05%
Matawan
2020 Census: 9,566 — 2021 Estimate: 9,643 — % Change: 0.8%
Middletown
2020 Census: 67,140 — 2021 Estimate: 67,054 — % Change: -0.13%
Millstone
2020 Census: 10,378 — 2021 Estimate: 10,379 — % Change: 0.01%
Monmouth Beach
2020 Census: 3,177 — 2021 Estimate: 3,212 — % Change: 1.1%
Neptune Township
2020 Census: 28,045 — 2021 Estimate: 28,267 — % Change: 0.79%
Neptune City
2020 Census: 4,622 — 2021 Estimate: 4,618 — % Change: -0.09%
Ocean Township
2020 Census: 27,684 — 2021 Estimate: 27,912 — % Change: 0.82%
Oceanport
2020 Census: 6,157 — 2021 Estimate: 6,134 — % Change: -0.37%
Red Bank
2020 Census: 12,932 — 2021 Estimate: 12,920 — % Change: -0.09%
Roosevelt
2020 Census: 810 — 2021 Estimate: 810 — % Change: 0.0%
Rumson
2020 Census: 7,337 — 2021 Estimate: 7,280 — % Change: -0.78%
Sea Bright
2020 Census: 1,450 — 2021 Estimate: 1,451 — % Change: 0.07%
Sea Girt
2020 Census: 1,869 — 2021 Estimate: 1,877 — % Change: 0.43%
Shrewsbury
2020 Census: 4,172 — 2021 Estimate: 4,177 — % Change: 0.12%
Shrewsbury
2020 Census: 1,082 — 2021 Estimate: 1,081 — % Change: -0.09%
Spring Lake
2020 Census: 2,787 — 2021 Estimate: 2,796 — % Change: 0.32%
Spring Lake Heights
2020 Census: 4,887 — 2021 Estimate: 4,887 — % Change: 0.0%
Tinton Falls
2020 Census: 19,158 — 2021 Estimate: 19,343 — % Change: 0.97%
Union Beach
2020 Census: 5,725 — 2021 Estimate: 5,723 — % Change: -0.03%
Upper Freehold
2020 Census: 7,279 — 2021 Estimate: 7,270 — % Change: -0.12%
Wall
2020 Census: 26,512 — 2021 Estimate: 26,467 — % Change: -0.17%
West Long Branch
2020 Census: 8,522 — 2021 Estimate: 8,524 — % Change: 0.02%
MORRIS COUNTY
Fourteen municipalities in Morris County gained residents, headed by Florham Park adding 550 residents, or 4.4%, and Rockaway Township adding 527 residents, or 2.1%. Twenty-four towns shrank, but they were all small losses of fewer than 50 people apiece.
The gain in Netcong was noteworthy: Up 8.5% to an all-time high of 3,658, surpassing its prior peak in 1980.
Boonton
2020 Census: 8,814 — 2021 Estimate: 8,802 — % Change: -0.14%
Boonton Township
2020 Census: 4,379 — 2021 Estimate: 4,380 — % Change: 0.02%
Butler
2020 Census: 8,042 — 2021 Estimate: 8,116 — % Change: 0.92%
Chatham
2020 Census: 9,211 — 2021 Estimate: 9,253 — % Change: 0.46%
Chatham Township
2020 Census: 10,984 — 2021 Estimate: 10,935 — % Change: -0.45%
Chester
2020 Census: 1,672 — 2021 Estimate: 1,672 — % Change: 0.0%
Chester Township
2020 Census: 7,719 — 2021 Estimate: 7,709 — % Change: -0.13%
Denville
2020 Census: 17,115 — 2021 Estimate: 17,100 — % Change: -0.09%
Dover
2020 Census: 18,457 — 2021 Estimate: 18,427 — % Change: -0.16%
East Hanover
2020 Census: 11,101 — 2021 Estimate: 11,094 — % Change: -0.06%
Florham Park
2020 Census: 12,599 — 2021 Estimate: 13,149 — % Change: 4.37%
Hanover
2020 Census: 14,679 — 2021 Estimate: 14,640 — % Change: -0.27%
Harding
2020 Census: 3,868 — 2021 Estimate: 3,877 — % Change: 0.23%
Jefferson
2020 Census: 20,534 — 2021 Estimate: 20,495 — % Change: -0.19%
Kinnelon
2020 Census: 9,964 — 2021 Estimate: 9,965 — % Change: 0.01%
Lincoln Park
2020 Census: 10,916 — 2021 Estimate: 10,900 — % Change: -0.15%
Long Hill
2020 Census: 8,624 — 2021 Estimate: 8,607 — % Change: -0.2%
Madison
2020 Census: 16,955 — 2021 Estimate: 16,948 — % Change: -0.04%
Mendham
2020 Census: 4,981 — 2021 Estimate: 4,973 — % Change: -0.16%
Mendham Township
2020 Census: 6,016 — 2021 Estimate: 6,006 — % Change: -0.17%
Mine Hill
2020 Census: 4,013 — 2021 Estimate: 3,996 — % Change: -0.42%
Montville
2020 Census: 22,445 — 2021 Estimate: 22,409 — % Change: -0.16%
Morris Township
2020 Census: 22,984 — 2021 Estimate: 23,237 — % Change: 1.1%
Morris Plains
2020 Census: 6,145 — 2021 Estimate: 6,135 — % Change: -0.16%
Morristown
2020 Census: 20,177 — 2021 Estimate: 20,276 — % Change: 0.49%
Mountain Lakes
2020 Census: 4,472 — 2021 Estimate: 4,565 — % Change: 2.08%
Mount Arlington
2020 Census: 5,911 — 2021 Estimate: 5,905 — % Change: -0.1%
Mount Olive
2020 Census: 28,880 — 2021 Estimate: 28,895 — % Change: 0.05%
Netcong
2020 Census: 3,372 — 2021 Estimate: 3,658 — % Change: 8.48%
Parsippany-Troy Hills
2020 Census: 56,164 — 2021 Estimate: 56,120 — % Change: -0.08%
Pequannock
2020 Census: 15,572 — 2021 Estimate: 15,552 — % Change: -0.13%
Randolph
2020 Census: 26,505 — 2021 Estimate: 26,480 — % Change: -0.09%
Riverdale
2020 Census: 4,109 — 2021 Estimate: 4,103 — % Change: -0.15%
Rockaway
2020 Census: 6,598 — 2021 Estimate: 6,587 — % Change: -0.17%
Rockaway Township
2020 Census: 25,342 — 2021 Estimate: 25,869 — % Change: 2.08%
Roxbury
2020 Census: 22,949 — 2021 Estimate: 23,161 — % Change: 0.92%
Victory Gardens
2020 Census: 1,583 — 2021 Estimate: 1,580 — % Change: -0.19%
Washington
2020 Census: 18,196 — 2021 Estimate: 18,166 — % Change: -0.16%
Wharton
2020 Census: 7,238 — 2021 Estimate: 7,239 — % Change: 0.01%
OCEAN COUNTY
Nearly every Ocean County municipality gained residents. Four added more than 1,000 people: Lakewood up 2,911; Toms River up 1,851; Brick up 1,299; and Jackson up 1,067. And they weren't small gains anywhere: Every town that added grew by more than 1%, headed by gains exceeding 3% in Stafford and Plumsted.
Just two municipalities are estimated to have lost residents, and barely – Long Beach Township down by 8, Mantoloking down by 2.
Barnegat
2020 Census: 24,286 — 2021 Estimate: 24,706 — % Change: 1.73%
Barnegat Light
2020 Census: 643 — 2021 Estimate: 653 — % Change: 1.56%
Bay Head
2020 Census: 932 — 2021 Estimate: 949 — % Change: 1.82%
Beach Haven
2020 Census: 1,032 — 2021 Estimate: 1,057 — % Change: 2.42%
Beachwood
2020 Census: 10,852 — 2021 Estimate: 11,014 — % Change: 1.49%
Berkeley
2020 Census: 43,762 — 2021 Estimate: 44,348 — % Change: 1.34%
Brick
2020 Census: 73,604 — 2021 Estimate: 74,903 — % Change: 1.76%
Eagleswood
2020 Census: 1,716 — 2021 Estimate: 1,747 — % Change: 1.81%
Harvey Cedars
2020 Census: 395 — 2021 Estimate: 402 — % Change: 1.77%
Island Heights
2020 Census: 1,657 — 2021 Estimate: 1,678 — % Change: 1.27%
Jackson
2020 Census: 58,547 — 2021 Estimate: 59,614 — % Change: 1.82%
Lacey
2020 Census: 28,650 — 2021 Estimate: 29,273 — % Change: 2.17%
Lakehurst
2020 Census: 2,636 — 2021 Estimate: 2,670 — % Change: 1.29%
Lakewood
2020 Census: 135,159 — 2021 Estimate: 138,070 — % Change: 2.15%
Lavallette
2020 Census: 1,787 — 2021 Estimate: 1,821 — % Change: 1.9%
Little Egg Harbor
2020 Census: 20,783 — 2021 Estimate: 21,127 — % Change: 1.66%
Long Beach
2020 Census: 3,151 — 2021 Estimate: 3,143 — % Change: -0.25%
Manchester
2020 Census: 45,110 — 2021 Estimate: 45,649 — % Change: 1.19%
Mantoloking
2020 Census: 328 — 2021 Estimate: 326 — % Change: -0.61%
Ocean Township
2020 Census: 8,828 — 2021 Estimate: 8,922 — % Change: 1.06%
Ocean Gate
2020 Census: 1,936 — 2021 Estimate: 1,968 — % Change: 1.65%
Pine Beach
2020 Census: 2,140 — 2021 Estimate: 2,169 — % Change: 1.36%
Plumsted
2020 Census: 8,067 — 2021 Estimate: 8,310 — % Change: 3.01%
Point Pleasant
2020 Census: 18,950 — 2021 Estimate: 19,205 — % Change: 1.35%
Point Pleasant Beach
2020 Census: 4,762 — 2021 Estimate: 4,828 — % Change: 1.39%
Seaside Heights
2020 Census: 2,436 — 2021 Estimate: 2,470 — % Change: 1.4%
Seaside Park
2020 Census: 1,442 — 2021 Estimate: 1,463 — % Change: 1.46%
Ship Bottom
2020 Census: 1,095 — 2021 Estimate: 1,114 — % Change: 1.74%
South Toms River
2020 Census: 3,644 — 2021 Estimate: 3,694 — % Change: 1.37%
Stafford
2020 Census: 28,622 — 2021 Estimate: 29,498 — % Change: 3.06%
Surf City
2020 Census: 1,246 — 2021 Estimate: 1,275 — % Change: 2.33%
Toms River
2020 Census: 95,453 — 2021 Estimate: 97,304 — % Change: 1.94%
Tuckerton
2020 Census: 3,578 — 2021 Estimate: 3,628 — % Change: 1.4%
PASSAIC COUNTY
All 16 municipalities in Passaic County are believed to have lost population between April 2020 and July 2021, at a fairly consistent rate across the county, ranging from 1.3% losses in Hawthorne and Ringwood to 0.9% in Clifton.
In terms of people, the declines were led by Paterson's 1,880, followed by Clifton, Passaic and Wayne.
Bloomingdale
2020 Census: 7,770 — 2021 Estimate: 7,685 — % Change: -1.09%
Clifton
2020 Census: 90,222 — 2021 Estimate: 89,367 — % Change: -0.95%
Haledon
2020 Census: 9,043 — 2021 Estimate: 8,932 — % Change: -1.23%
Hawthorne
2020 Census: 19,620 — 2021 Estimate: 19,360 — % Change: -1.33%
Little Falls
2020 Census: 13,526 — 2021 Estimate: 13,357 — % Change: -1.25%
North Haledon
2020 Census: 8,969 — 2021 Estimate: 8,866 — % Change: -1.15%
Passaic
2020 Census: 70,466 — 2021 Estimate: 69,633 — % Change: -1.18%
Paterson
2020 Census: 159,674 — 2021 Estimate: 157,794 — % Change: -1.18%
Pompton Lakes
2020 Census: 11,117 — 2021 Estimate: 10,980 — % Change: -1.23%
Prospect Park
2020 Census: 6,364 — 2021 Estimate: 6,285 — % Change: -1.24%
Ringwood
2020 Census: 11,715 — 2021 Estimate: 11,568 — % Change: -1.25%
Totowa
2020 Census: 11,053 — 2021 Estimate: 10,917 — % Change: -1.23%
Wanaque
2020 Census: 11,323 — 2021 Estimate: 11,190 — % Change: -1.17%
Wayne
2020 Census: 54,940 — 2021 Estimate: 54,306 — % Change: -1.15%
West Milford
2020 Census: 24,852 — 2021 Estimate: 24,579 — % Change: -1.1%
Woodland Park
2020 Census: 13,464 — 2021 Estimate: 13,298 — % Change: -1.23%
SALEM COUNTY
Every municipality in Salem County is estimated to have gained residents over the first 15 months since the 2020 Census. None of the gains have been especially robust, topping off at 30 people in Pittsgrove.
Alloway
2020 Census: 3,272 — 2021 Estimate: 3,286 — % Change: 0.43%
Carneys Point
2020 Census: 8,733 — 2021 Estimate: 8,748 — % Change: 0.17%
Elmer
2020 Census: 1,350 — 2021 Estimate: 1,364 — % Change: 1.04%
Elsinboro
2020 Census: 995 — 2021 Estimate: 999 — % Change: 0.4%
Lower Alloways Creek
2020 Census: 1,706 — 2021 Estimate: 1,715 — % Change: 0.53%
Mannington
2020 Census: 1,558 — 2021 Estimate: 1,559 — % Change: 0.06%
Oldmans
2020 Census: 1,899 — 2021 Estimate: 1,905 — % Change: 0.32%
Penns Grove
2020 Census: 4,812 — 2021 Estimate: 4,818 — % Change: 0.12%
Pennsville
2020 Census: 12,602 — 2021 Estimate: 12,626 — % Change: 0.19%
Pilesgrove
2020 Census: 4,197 — 2021 Estimate: 4,214 — % Change: 0.41%
Pittsgrove
2020 Census: 8,771 — 2021 Estimate: 8,801 — % Change: 0.34%
Quinton
2020 Census: 2,563 — 2021 Estimate: 2,583 — % Change: 0.78%
Salem
2020 Census: 5,274 — 2021 Estimate: 5,297 — % Change: 0.44%
Upper Pittsgrove
2020 Census: 3,444 — 2021 Estimate: 3,454 — % Change: 0.29%
Woodstown
2020 Census: 3,661 — 2021 Estimate: 3,677 — % Change: 0.44%
SOMERSET COUNTY
Sixteen of the municipalities in Somerset County lost population, including declines of more than 200 in Bernards, Hillsborough and North Plainfield. The percentage drops were largest at 1% in Bedminster, Manville and North Plainfield.
Just five towns in the county are believed to have gained residents, with the standout being Raritan Borough, estimated to have grown by 16%, or more than 1,200 people.
Bedminster
2020 Census: 8,247 — 2021 Estimate: 8,162 — % Change: -1.03%
Bernards
2020 Census: 27,951 — 2021 Estimate: 27,747 — % Change: -0.73%
Bernardsville
2020 Census: 7,863 — 2021 Estimate: 7,808 — % Change: -0.7%
Bound Brook
2020 Census: 11,956 — 2021 Estimate: 11,919 — % Change: -0.31%
Branchburg
2020 Census: 14,891 — 2021 Estimate: 14,752 — % Change: -0.93%
Bridgewater
2020 Census: 46,097 — 2021 Estimate: 46,350 — % Change: 0.55%
Far Hills
2020 Census: 920 — 2021 Estimate: 912 — % Change: -0.87%
Franklin
2020 Census: 68,309 — 2021 Estimate: 68,428 — % Change: 0.17%
Green Brook
2020 Census: 7,273 — 2021 Estimate: 7,275 — % Change: 0.03%
Hillsborough
2020 Census: 43,241 — 2021 Estimate: 42,986 — % Change: -0.59%
Manville
2020 Census: 10,917 — 2021 Estimate: 10,812 — % Change: -0.96%
Millstone
2020 Census: 442 — 2021 Estimate: 438 — % Change: -0.9%
Montgomery
2020 Census: 23,678 — 2021 Estimate: 23,502 — % Change: -0.74%
North Plainfield
2020 Census: 22,719 — 2021 Estimate: 22,497 — % Change: -0.98%
Peapack and Gladstone
2020 Census: 2,617 — 2021 Estimate: 2,596 — % Change: -0.8%
Raritan
2020 Census: 7,840 — 2021 Estimate: 9,096 — % Change: 16.02%
Rocky Hill
2020 Census: 741 — 2021 Estimate: 736 — % Change: -0.67%
Somerville
2020 Census: 12,388 — 2021 Estimate: 12,559 — % Change: 1.38%
South Bound Brook
2020 Census: 4,849 — 2021 Estimate: 4,804 — % Change: -0.93%
Warren
2020 Census: 15,890 — 2021 Estimate: 15,782 — % Change: -0.68%
Watchung
2020 Census: 6,532 — 2021 Estimate: 6,486 — % Change: -0.7%
SUSSEX COUNTY
Nearly every town in Sussex County grew since the 2020 Census, headed by the addition of 411 residents to Sparta. Gains of more than 100 were also estimated for Vernon, Hardyston and Hopatcong.
The only town not to gain residents was Walpack — population of 5 — the state's smallest municipality and basically a ghost town in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
Andover
2020 Census: 594 — 2021 Estimate: 598 — % Change: 0.67%
Andover
2020 Census: 6,126 — 2021 Estimate: 6,172 — % Change: 0.75%
Branchville
2020 Census: 789 — 2021 Estimate: 794 — % Change: 0.63%
Byram
2020 Census: 8,008 — 2021 Estimate: 8,061 — % Change: 0.66%
Frankford
2020 Census: 5,328 — 2021 Estimate: 5,362 — % Change: 0.64%
Franklin Borough
2020 Census: 4,903 — 2021 Estimate: 4,938 — % Change: 0.71%
Fredon
2020 Census: 3,233 — 2021 Estimate: 3,257 — % Change: 0.74%
Green Township
2020 Census: 3,618 — 2021 Estimate: 3,651 — % Change: 0.91%
Hamburg
2020 Census: 3,258 — 2021 Estimate: 3,282 — % Change: 0.74%
Hampton Township
2020 Census: 4,881 — 2021 Estimate: 4,914 — % Change: 0.68%
Hardyston
2020 Census: 8,107 — 2021 Estimate: 8,225 — % Change: 1.46%
Hopatcong
2020 Census: 14,331 — 2021 Estimate: 14,435 — % Change: 0.73%
Lafayette
2020 Census: 2,360 — 2021 Estimate: 2,381 — % Change: 0.89%
Montague
2020 Census: 3,784 — 2021 Estimate: 3,803 — % Change: 0.5%
Newton
2020 Census: 8,469 — 2021 Estimate: 8,524 — % Change: 0.65%
Ogdensburg
2020 Census: 2,252 — 2021 Estimate: 2,267 — % Change: 0.67%
Sandyston
2020 Census: 1,978 — 2021 Estimate: 1,987 — % Change: 0.46%
Sparta
2020 Census: 19,565 — 2021 Estimate: 19,976 — % Change: 2.1%
Stanhope
2020 Census: 3,524 — 2021 Estimate: 3,545 — % Change: 0.6%
Stillwater
2020 Census: 3,991 — 2021 Estimate: 4,020 — % Change: 0.73%
Sussex
2020 Census: 2,020 — 2021 Estimate: 2,034 — % Change: 0.69%
Vernon
2020 Census: 22,303 — 2021 Estimate: 22,446 — % Change: 0.64%
Walpack
2020 Census: 5 — 2021 Estimate: 5 — % Change: 0.0%
Wantage
2020 Census: 10,794 — 2021 Estimate: 10,866 — % Change: 0.67%
UNION COUNTY
Most municipalities in Union County are estimated to have lost residents, led by Elizabeth in terms of both the number of people (1,909) and percent change (-1.4%). Losses also topped 200 people in Hillside, Roselle, Scotch Plains and Westfield. Percentage losses were 0.8% or more in 13 of the 21 cities and towns.
Just three places are estimated to have gained residents in the first 15 months since the census: Rahway, Plainfield and Cranford.
Berkeley Heights
2020 Census: 13,292 — 2021 Estimate: 13,169 — % Change: -0.93%
Clark
2020 Census: 15,539 — 2021 Estimate: 15,393 — % Change: -0.94%
Cranford
2020 Census: 23,836 — 2021 Estimate: 23,983 — % Change: 0.62%
Elizabeth
2020 Census: 137,316 — 2021 Estimate: 135,407 — % Change: -1.39%
Fanwood
2020 Census: 7,774 — 2021 Estimate: 7,699 — % Change: -0.96%
Garwood
2020 Census: 4,447 — 2021 Estimate: 4,393 — % Change: -1.21%
Hillside
2020 Census: 22,429 — 2021 Estimate: 22,180 — % Change: -1.11%
Kenilworth
2020 Census: 8,423 — 2021 Estimate: 8,335 — % Change: -1.04%
Linden
2020 Census: 43,717 — 2021 Estimate: 43,594 — % Change: -0.28%
Mountainside
2020 Census: 7,037 — 2021 Estimate: 7,014 — % Change: -0.33%
New Providence
2020 Census: 13,637 — 2021 Estimate: 13,617 — % Change: -0.15%
Plainfield
2020 Census: 54,609 — 2021 Estimate: 54,936 — % Change: 0.6%
Rahway
2020 Census: 29,538 — 2021 Estimate: 29,911 — % Change: 1.26%
Roselle
2020 Census: 22,684 — 2021 Estimate: 22,432 — % Change: -1.11%
Roselle Park
2020 Census: 13,947 — 2021 Estimate: 13,911 — % Change: -0.26%
Scotch Plains
2020 Census: 24,956 — 2021 Estimate: 24,676 — % Change: -1.12%
Springfield
2020 Census: 17,169 — 2021 Estimate: 16,979 — % Change: -1.11%
Summit
2020 Census: 22,717 — 2021 Estimate: 22,526 — % Change: -0.84%
Union Township
2020 Census: 59,853 — 2021 Estimate: 59,800 — % Change: -0.09%
Westfield
2020 Census: 31,004 — 2021 Estimate: 30,754 — % Change: -0.81%
Winfield
2020 Census: 1,421 — 2021 Estimate: 1,405 — % Change: -1.13%
WARREN COUNTY
All 22 municipalities in Warren County are estimated to have gained residents, with Lopatcong Township the standout, up 627 or 7.1%. Everywhere else gained fewer than 100 people apiece. Allamuchy grew 1.7%, second to Lopatcong.
Allamuchy
2020 Census: 5,330 — 2021 Estimate: 5,423 — % Change: 1.74%
Alpha
2020 Census: 2,328 — 2021 Estimate: 2,337 — % Change: 0.39%
Belvidere
2020 Census: 2,514 — 2021 Estimate: 2,521 — % Change: 0.28%
Blairstown
2020 Census: 5,709 — 2021 Estimate: 5,736 — % Change: 0.47%
Franklin
2020 Census: 2,964 — 2021 Estimate: 2,976 — % Change: 0.4%
Frelinghuysen
2020 Census: 2,214 — 2021 Estimate: 2,222 — % Change: 0.36%
Greenwich
2020 Census: 5,459 — 2021 Estimate: 5,472 — % Change: 0.24%
Hackettstown
2020 Census: 10,330 — 2021 Estimate: 10,355 — % Change: 0.24%
Hardwick
2020 Census: 1,595 — 2021 Estimate: 1,609 — % Change: 0.88%
Harmony
2020 Census: 2,499 — 2021 Estimate: 2,516 — % Change: 0.68%
Hope
2020 Census: 1,827 — 2021 Estimate: 1,832 — % Change: 0.27%
Independence
2020 Census: 5,457 — 2021 Estimate: 5,481 — % Change: 0.44%
Knowlton
2020 Census: 2,891 — 2021 Estimate: 2,904 — % Change: 0.45%
Liberty
2020 Census: 2,669 — 2021 Estimate: 2,680 — % Change: 0.41%
Lopatcong
2020 Census: 8,785 — 2021 Estimate: 9,412 — % Change: 7.14%
Mansfield
2020 Census: 7,779 — 2021 Estimate: 7,811 — % Change: 0.41%
Oxford
2020 Census: 2,440 — 2021 Estimate: 2,447 — % Change: 0.29%
Phillipsburg
2020 Census: 15,225 — 2021 Estimate: 15,291 — % Change: 0.43%
Pohatcong
2020 Census: 3,241 — 2021 Estimate: 3,254 — % Change: 0.4%
Washington
2020 Census: 7,286 — 2021 Estimate: 7,314 — % Change: 0.38%
Washington
2020 Census: 6,478 — 2021 Estimate: 6,508 — % Change: 0.46%
White
2020 Census: 4,612 — 2021 Estimate: 4,630 — % Change: 0.39%
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
