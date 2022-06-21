Is NJ growing or shrinking? Your town’s newest population numbers

TRENTON – The latest estimates from the Census Bureau of every municipality's population offer a detailed look into where New Jersey has been changing most since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The 2020 Census measured the population as of April 1, 2020, which happened to nearly coincide with the start of the upheaval brought on by the pandemic. Nearly 34,000 residents died while others fled dense urban areas into far-flung locales where they could stretch out and work remotely.

The state's population was estimated to have fallen by nearly 22,000 between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. More than half of the state's municipalities — 307 — are believed to have seen their populations shrink in those 15 months, while about 248 are thought to have grown. Ten were unchanged.

Lakewood surpassed Elizabeth to become the state's fourth-largest municipality, according to the estimates.

It's important to note that these are 2021 estimates, not an actual count.

Each year, the Census Bureau uses current data on births, deaths and migration to estimate the population change since the last census. But it is an inexact science: New Jersey's estimated population heading into the 2020 Census was further off from the actual count than any state.

Here's what the 2021 estimates look like within each of the 21 counties.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Hamilton Township gained an estimated 590 residents in the first 15 months after the 2020 Census, more than Atlantic County's total gain in that timeframe. No other town in the county added more than 60 residents, which was the total gain in Hammonton.

Eleven towns are believed to have shrunk slightly. None were down more than 60 people, though the drops were more than 1% in Longport and Margate.

Absecon

2020 Census: 9,134 | 2021 Estimate: 9,136 | % Change: 0.02%

Atlantic City

2020 Census: 38,504 | 2021 Estimate: 38,466 | % Change: -0.1%

Brigantine

2020 Census: 7,710 | 2021 Estimate: 7,669 | % Change: -0.53%

Buena

2020 Census: 4,497 | 2021 Estimate: 4,487 | % Change: -0.22%

Buena Vista

2020 Census: 7,028 | 2021 Estimate: 7,046 | % Change: 0.26%

Corbin City

2020 Census: 472 | 2021 Estimate: 481 | % Change: 1.91%

Egg Harbor

2020 Census: 47,793 | 2021 Estimate: 47,733 | % Change: -0.13%

Egg Harbor City

2020 Census: 4,395 | 2021 Estimate: 4,396 | % Change: 0.02%

Estell Manor

2020 Census: 1,664 | 2021 Estimate: 1,670 | % Change: 0.36%

Folsom

2020 Census: 1,807 | 2021 Estimate: 1,808 | % Change: 0.06%

Galloway

2020 Census: 37,944 | 2021 Estimate: 37,925 | % Change: -0.05%

Hamilton

2020 Census: 27,480 | 2021 Estimate: 28,070 | % Change: 2.15%

Hammonton

2020 Census: 14,721 | 2021 Estimate: 14,781 | % Change: 0.41%

Linwood

2020 Census: 6,953 | 2021 Estimate: 6,947 | % Change: -0.09%

Longport

2020 Census: 897 | 2021 Estimate: 887 | % Change: -1.11%

Margate City

2020 Census: 5,306 | 2021 Estimate: 5,247 | % Change: -1.11%

Mullica

2020 Census: 5,811 | 2021 Estimate: 5,799 | % Change: -0.21%

Northfield

2020 Census: 8,435 | 2021 Estimate: 8,428 | % Change: -0.08%

Pleasantville

2020 Census: 20,620 | 2021 Estimate: 20,595 | % Change: -0.12%

Port Republic

2020 Census: 1,096 | 2021 Estimate: 1,097 | % Change: 0.09%

Somers Point

2020 Census: 10,461 | 2021 Estimate: 10,455 | % Change: -0.06%

Ventnor City

2020 Census: 9,194 — 2021 Estimate: 9,203 — % Change: 0.1%

Weymouth

2020 Census: 2,612 — 2021 Estimate: 2,640 — % Change: 1.07%

BERGEN COUNTY

Most of the municipalities in Bergen County, 56 of 70, are estimated to have lost population between April 2020 and July 2021.

By the numbers, the biggest drops were in Fort Lee and Hackensack, both down by over 300 people. Percentage-wise, the 1.9% decline in Demarest was the biggest, followed by Tenafly.

A dozen municipalities in the county bucked the local trend and added residents, headed by Park Ridge, where the gain of 549 residents, or 6.2%, was the top growth by both measures. Bogota and Harrington Park also both grew by almost 5%.

Allendale

2020 Census: 6,845 — 2021 Estimate: 6,809 — % Change: -0.53%

Alpine

2020 Census: 1,764 — 2021 Estimate: 1,754 — % Change: -0.57%

Bergenfield

2020 Census: 28,345 — 2021 Estimate: 28,206 — % Change: -0.49%

Bogota

2020 Census: 8,774 — 2021 Estimate: 9,194 — % Change: 4.79%

Carlstadt

2020 Census: 6,376 — 2021 Estimate: 6,341 — % Change: -0.55%

Cliffside Park

2020 Census: 25,700 — 2021 Estimate: 25,594 — % Change: -0.41%

Closter

2020 Census: 8,588 — 2021 Estimate: 8,521 — % Change: -0.78%

Cresskill

2020 Census: 9,153 — 2021 Estimate: 9,101 — % Change: -0.57%

Demarest

2020 Census: 4,981 — 2021 Estimate: 4,887 — % Change: -1.89%

Dumont

2020 Census: 17,863 — 2021 Estimate: 18,196 — % Change: 1.86%

East Rutherford

2020 Census: 10,023 — 2021 Estimate: 9,953 — % Change: -0.7%

Edgewater

2020 Census: 14,348 — 2021 Estimate: 14,647 — % Change: 2.08%

Elmwood Park

2020 Census: 21,430 — 2021 Estimate: 21,267 — % Change: -0.76%

Emerson

2020 Census: 7,287 — 2021 Estimate: 7,244 — % Change: -0.59%

Englewood

2020 Census: 29,313 — 2021 Estimate: 29,113 — % Change: -0.68%

Englewood Cliffs

2020 Census: 5,342 — 2021 Estimate: 5,342 — % Change: 0.0%

Fair Lawn

2020 Census: 34,940 — 2021 Estimate: 35,159 — % Change: 0.63%

Fairview

2020 Census: 15,032 — 2021 Estimate: 14,924 — % Change: -0.72%

Fort Lee

2020 Census: 40,206 — 2021 Estimate: 39,871 — % Change: -0.83%

Franklin Lakes

2020 Census: 11,088 — 2021 Estimate: 10,982 — % Change: -0.96%

Garfield

2020 Census: 32,662 — 2021 Estimate: 32,469 — % Change: -0.59%

Glen Rock

2020 Census: 12,139 — 2021 Estimate: 12,064 — % Change: -0.62%

Hackensack

2020 Census: 45,977 — 2021 Estimate: 45,646 — % Change: -0.72%

Harrington Park

2020 Census: 4,742 — 2021 Estimate: 4,963 — % Change: 4.66%

Hasbrouck Heights

2020 Census: 12,127 — 2021 Estimate: 12,051 — % Change: -0.63%

Haworth

2020 Census: 3,338 — 2021 Estimate: 3,309 — % Change: -0.87%

Hillsdale

2020 Census: 10,146 — 2021 Estimate: 10,068 — % Change: -0.77%

Ho-Ho-Kus

2020 Census: 4,259 — 2021 Estimate: 4,222 — % Change: -0.87%

Leonia

2020 Census: 9,309 — 2021 Estimate: 9,243 — % Change: -0.71%

Little Ferry

2020 Census: 10,990 — 2021 Estimate: 10,912 — % Change: -0.71%

Lodi

2020 Census: 26,207 — 2021 Estimate: 25,966 — % Change: -0.92%

Lyndhurst

2020 Census: 22,526 — 2021 Estimate: 22,324 — % Change: -0.9%

Mahwah

2020 Census: 25,420 — 2021 Estimate: 25,256 — % Change: -0.65%

Maywood

2020 Census: 10,083 — 2021 Estimate: 10,014 — % Change: -0.68%

Midland Park

2020 Census: 7,019 — 2021 Estimate: 6,966 — % Change: -0.76%

Montvale

2020 Census: 8,448 — 2021 Estimate: 8,439 — % Change: -0.11%

Moonachie

2020 Census: 3,130 — 2021 Estimate: 3,108 — % Change: -0.7%

New Milford

2020 Census: 16,924 — 2021 Estimate: 16,893 — % Change: -0.18%

North Arlington

2020 Census: 16,456 — 2021 Estimate: 16,339 — % Change: -0.71%

Northvale

2020 Census: 4,768 — 2021 Estimate: 4,762 — % Change: -0.13%

Norwood

2020 Census: 5,637 — 2021 Estimate: 5,595 — % Change: -0.75%

Oakland

2020 Census: 12,748 — 2021 Estimate: 12,669 — % Change: -0.62%

Old Tappan

2020 Census: 5,889 — 2021 Estimate: 5,836 — % Change: -0.9%

Oradell

2020 Census: 8,242 — 2021 Estimate: 8,181 — % Change: -0.74%

Palisades Park

2020 Census: 20,299 — 2021 Estimate: 20,149 — % Change: -0.74%

Paramus

2020 Census: 26,661 — 2021 Estimate: 26,416 — % Change: -0.92%

Park Ridge

2020 Census: 8,885 — 2021 Estimate: 9,434 — % Change: 6.18%

Ramsey

2020 Census: 14,798 — 2021 Estimate: 14,693 — % Change: -0.71%

Ridgefield

2020 Census: 11,500 — 2021 Estimate: 11,421 — % Change: -0.69%

Ridgefield Park village

2020 Census: 13,235 — 2021 Estimate: 13,136 — % Change: -0.75%

Ridgewood village

2020 Census: 25,985 — 2021 Estimate: 26,202 — % Change: 0.84%

River Edge

2020 Census: 12,048 — 2021 Estimate: 12,009 — % Change: -0.32%

River Vale

2020 Census: 9,911 — 2021 Estimate: 9,840 — % Change: -0.72%

Rochelle Park

2020 Census: 5,812 — 2021 Estimate: 5,820 — % Change: 0.14%

Rockleigh

2020 Census: 399 — 2021 Estimate: 397 — % Change: -0.5%

Rutherford

2020 Census: 18,828 — 2021 Estimate: 18,690 — % Change: -0.73%

Saddle Brook

2020 Census: 14,297 — 2021 Estimate: 14,359 — % Change: 0.43%

Saddle River

2020 Census: 3,374 — 2021 Estimate: 3,351 — % Change: -0.68%

South Hackensack

2020 Census: 2,696 — 2021 Estimate: 2,679 — % Change: -0.63%

Teaneck

2020 Census: 41,232 — 2021 Estimate: 41,678 — % Change: 1.08%

Tenafly

2020 Census: 15,408 — 2021 Estimate: 15,232 — % Change: -1.14%

Teterboro

2020 Census: 69 — 2021 Estimate: 69 — % Change: 0.0%

Upper Saddle River

2020 Census: 8,358 — 2021 Estimate: 8,295 — % Change: -0.75%

Waldwick

2020 Census: 10,064 — 2021 Estimate: 10,076 — % Change: 0.12%

Wallington

2020 Census: 11,881 — 2021 Estimate: 11,804 — % Change: -0.65%

Washington

2020 Census: 9,288 — 2021 Estimate: 9,249 — % Change: -0.42%

Westwood

2020 Census: 11,273 — 2021 Estimate: 11,203 — % Change: -0.62%

Woodcliff Lake

2020 Census: 6,126 — 2021 Estimate: 6,091 — % Change: -0.57%

Wood-Ridge

2020 Census: 10,142 — 2021 Estimate: 10,089 — % Change: -0.52%

Wyckoff

2020 Census: 16,579 — 2021 Estimate: 17,037 — % Change: 2.76%

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Eleven of the county's 40 municipalities are believed to have added residents between April 2020 and July 2021, led by growth of 1,160 residents (2.5%) in Evesham and 1,006 (2.3%) in Mount Laurel.

Twenty-nine towns were smaller in mid-2021 than they were for the last census, but none dropped significantly. Pemberton Township's dip of 75 people was the most. No municipality was down by more than 0.3%.

Bass River

2020 Census: 1,356 — 2021 Estimate: 1,358 — % Change: 0.15%

Beverly

2020 Census: 2,496 — 2021 Estimate: 2,491 — % Change: -0.2%

Bordentown

2020 Census: 3,991 — 2021 Estimate: 3,990 — % Change: -0.03%

Bordentown

2020 Census: 11,782 — 2021 Estimate: 11,934 — % Change: 1.29%

Burlington

2020 Census: 9,734 — 2021 Estimate: 9,962 — % Change: 2.34%

Burlington

2020 Census: 23,986 — 2021 Estimate: 23,952 — % Change: -0.14%

Chesterfield

2020 Census: 9,515 — 2021 Estimate: 9,567 — % Change: 0.55%

Cinnaminson

2020 Census: 17,051 — 2021 Estimate: 17,207 — % Change: 0.91%

Delanco

2020 Census: 4,820 — 2021 Estimate: 4,811 — % Change: -0.19%

Delran

2020 Census: 17,865 — 2021 Estimate: 17,838 — % Change: -0.15%

Eastampton

2020 Census: 6,188 — 2021 Estimate: 6,251 — % Change: 1.02%

Edgewater Park

2020 Census: 8,929 — 2021 Estimate: 8,915 — % Change: -0.16%

Evesham

2020 Census: 46,792 — 2021 Estimate: 47,952 — % Change: 2.48%

Fieldsboro

2020 Census: 530 — 2021 Estimate: 531 — % Change: 0.19%

Florence

2020 Census: 12,808 — 2021 Estimate: 12,769 — % Change: -0.3%

Hainesport

2020 Census: 6,030 — 2021 Estimate: 6,014 — % Change: -0.27%

Lumberton

2020 Census: 12,802 — 2021 Estimate: 12,779 — % Change: -0.18%

Mansfield

2020 Census: 8,893 — 2021 Estimate: 8,879 — % Change: -0.16%

Maple Shade

2020 Census: 19,969 — 2021 Estimate: 19,935 — % Change: -0.17%

Medford

2020 Census: 24,487 — 2021 Estimate: 24,461 — % Change: -0.11%

Medford Lakes

2020 Census: 4,262 — 2021 Estimate: 4,260 — % Change: -0.05%

Moorestown

2020 Census: 21,359 — 2021 Estimate: 21,396 — % Change: 0.17%

Mount Holly

2020 Census: 9,991 — 2021 Estimate: 9,977 — % Change: -0.14%

Mount Laurel

2020 Census: 44,600 — 2021 Estimate: 45,606 — % Change: 2.26%

New Hanover

2020 Census: 6,512 — 2021 Estimate: 6,509 — % Change: -0.05%

North Hanover

2020 Census: 7,955 — 2021 Estimate: 7,939 — % Change: -0.2%

Palmyra

2020 Census: 7,435 — 2021 Estimate: 7,424 — % Change: -0.15%

Pemberton

2020 Census: 1,368 — 2021 Estimate: 1,365 — % Change: -0.22%

Pemberton

2020 Census: 26,883 — 2021 Estimate: 26,808 — % Change: -0.28%

Riverside

2020 Census: 7,993 — 2021 Estimate: 7,982 — % Change: -0.14%

Riverton

2020 Census: 2,763 — 2021 Estimate: 2,758 — % Change: -0.18%

Shamong

2020 Census: 6,454 — 2021 Estimate: 6,442 — % Change: -0.19%

Southampton

2020 Census: 10,307 — 2021 Estimate: 10,286 — % Change: -0.2%

Springfield

2020 Census: 3,236 — 2021 Estimate: 3,228 — % Change: -0.25%

Tabernacle

2020 Census: 6,774 — 2021 Estimate: 6,808 — % Change: 0.5%

Washington

2020 Census: 692 — 2021 Estimate: 691 — % Change: -0.14%

Westampton

2020 Census: 9,115 — 2021 Estimate: 9,104 — % Change: -0.12%

Willingboro

2020 Census: 31,866 — 2021 Estimate: 31,822 — % Change: -0.14%

Woodland

2020 Census: 1,553 — 2021 Estimate: 1,551 — % Change: -0.13%

Wrightstown

2020 Census: 718 — 2021 Estimate: 717 — % Change: -0.14%

CAMDEN COUNTY

Just seven of the 37 municipalities in Camden County grew in the 15 months since the 2020 Census, with two of them standing out.

Cherry Hill is estimated to have gained 950, pushing its population beyond 75,000 residents. Lawnside grew over 6%.

Twenty-nine municipalities saw their populations drop, led by declines of 228 in Camden and 120 in Gloucester Township. Other than in Pine Valley (the elite golf club community that has since been merged into Pine Hill), no town shed more than 0.5% of its population.

Audubon

2020 Census: 8,699 — 2021 Estimate: 8,674 — % Change: -0.29%

Audubon Park

2020 Census: 987 — 2021 Estimate: 984 — % Change: -0.3%

Barrington

2020 Census: 7,060 — 2021 Estimate: 7,029 — % Change: -0.44%

Bellmawr

2020 Census: 11,690 — 2021 Estimate: 11,656 — % Change: -0.29%

Berlin

2020 Census: 7,487 — 2021 Estimate: 7,497 — % Change: 0.13%

Berlin Township

2020 Census: 5,855 — 2021 Estimate: 5,924 — % Change: 1.18%

Brooklawn

2020 Census: 1,810 — 2021 Estimate: 1,804 — % Change: -0.33%

Camden

2020 Census: 72,001 — 2021 Estimate: 71,773 — % Change: -0.32%

Cherry Hill

2020 Census: 74,524 — 2021 Estimate: 75,474 — % Change: 1.27%

Chesilhurst

2020 Census: 1,538 — 2021 Estimate: 1,539 — % Change: 0.07%

Clementon

2020 Census: 5,334 — 2021 Estimate: 5,321 — % Change: -0.24%

Collingswood

2020 Census: 14,162 — 2021 Estimate: 14,121 — % Change: -0.29%

Gibbsboro

2020 Census: 2,183 — 2021 Estimate: 2,224 — % Change: 1.88%

Gloucester Township

2020 Census: 65,962 — 2021 Estimate: 65,842 — % Change: -0.18%

Gloucester City

2020 Census: 11,474 — 2021 Estimate: 11,441 — % Change: -0.29%

Haddon

2020 Census: 15,390 — 2021 Estimate: 15,360 — % Change: -0.19%

Haddonfield

2020 Census: 12,536 — 2021 Estimate: 12,492 — % Change: -0.35%

Haddon Heights

2020 Census: 7,488 — 2021 Estimate: 7,467 — % Change: -0.28%

Hi-Nella

2020 Census: 925 — 2021 Estimate: 923 — % Change: -0.22%

Laurel Springs

2020 Census: 1,978 — 2021 Estimate: 1,973 — % Change: -0.25%

Lawnside

2020 Census: 2,953 — 2021 Estimate: 3,139 — % Change: 6.3%

Lindenwold

2020 Census: 21,603 — 2021 Estimate: 21,542 — % Change: -0.28%

Magnolia

2020 Census: 4,342 — 2021 Estimate: 4,329 — % Change: -0.3%

Merchantville

2020 Census: 3,814 — 2021 Estimate: 3,803 — % Change: -0.29%

Mount Ephraim

2020 Census: 4,651 — 2021 Estimate: 4,628 — % Change: -0.49%

Oaklyn

2020 Census: 3,925 — 2021 Estimate: 3,913 — % Change: -0.31%

Pennsauken

2020 Census: 37,071 — 2021 Estimate: 37,100 — % Change: 0.08%

Pine Hill

2020 Census: 10,731 — 2021 Estimate: 10,699 — % Change: -0.3%

Pine Valley

2020 Census: 20 — 2021 Estimate: 13 — % Change: -35.0%

Runnemede

2020 Census: 8,315 — 2021 Estimate: 8,291 — % Change: -0.29%

Somerdale

2020 Census: 5,552 — 2021 Estimate: 5,536 — % Change: -0.29%

Stratford

2020 Census: 6,981 — 2021 Estimate: 6,961 — % Change: -0.29%

Tavistock

2020 Census: 7 — 2021 Estimate: 7 — % Change: 0.0%

Voorhees

2020 Census: 31,191 — 2021 Estimate: 31,113 — % Change: -0.25%

Waterford

2020 Census: 10,427 — 2021 Estimate: 10,400 — % Change: -0.26%

Winslow

2020 Census: 39,919 — 2021 Estimate: 39,888 — % Change: -0.08%

Woodlynne

2020 Census: 2,900 — 2021 Estimate: 2,891 — % Change: -0.31%

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Three-quarters of the municipalities in Cape May County are estimated to have gained residents, likely reflecting the pandemic-era ability to live anywhere and work remotely.

Sea Isle City grew by 1.4%. Only two towns got smaller: Avalon and West Cape May, though both are small so the changes were negligible.

Avalon

2020 Census: 1,227 — 2021 Estimate: 1,216 — % Change: -0.9%

Cape May

2020 Census: 2,830 — 2021 Estimate: 2,834 — % Change: 0.14%

Cape May Point

2020 Census: 300 — 2021 Estimate: 300 — % Change: 0.0%

Dennis

2020 Census: 6,330 — 2021 Estimate: 6,356 — % Change: 0.41%

Lower Township

2020 Census: 21,992 — 2021 Estimate: 22,094 — % Change: 0.46%

Middle Township

2020 Census: 20,650 — 2021 Estimate: 20,716 — % Change: 0.32%

North Wildwood

2020 Census: 3,574 — 2021 Estimate: 3,583 — % Change: 0.25%

Ocean City

2020 Census: 11,129 — 2021 Estimate: 11,190 — % Change: 0.55%

Sea Isle City

2020 Census: 2,078 — 2021 Estimate: 2,107 — % Change: 1.4%

Stone Harbor

2020 Census: 782 — 2021 Estimate: 787 — % Change: 0.64%

Upper Township

2020 Census: 12,369 — 2021 Estimate: 12,465 — % Change: 0.78%

West Cape May

2020 Census: 997 — 2021 Estimate: 995 — % Change: -0.2%

West Wildwood

2020 Census: 534 — 2021 Estimate: 537 — % Change: 0.56%

Wildwood

2020 Census: 5,093 — 2021 Estimate: 5,092 — % Change: -0.02%

Wildwood Crest

2020 Census: 3,062 — 2021 Estimate: 3,069 — % Change: 0.23%

Woodbine

2020 Census: 2,316 — 2021 Estimate: 2,320 — % Change: 0.17%

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Just one of the 14 municipalities in Cumberland County is estimated to have added population since the 2020 Census: Upper Deerfield — up 50 people, or 0.6%.

The other 13 municipalities lost residents, including drops of 149 people in Bridgeton, 151 in Millville and 149 in Vineland.

Bridgeton

2020 Census: 26,759 — 2021 Estimate: 26,610 — % Change: -0.56%

Commercial

2020 Census: 4,726 — 2021 Estimate: 4,701 — % Change: -0.53%

Deerfield

2020 Census: 3,160 — 2021 Estimate: 3,155 — % Change: -0.16%

Downe

2020 Census: 1,417 — 2021 Estimate: 1,408 — % Change: -0.64%

Fairfield

2020 Census: 5,430 — 2021 Estimate: 5,413 — % Change: -0.31%

Greenwich

2020 Census: 778 — 2021 Estimate: 774 — % Change: -0.51%

Hopewell

2020 Census: 4,405 — 2021 Estimate: 4,385 — % Change: -0.45%

Lawrence

2020 Census: 3,119 — 2021 Estimate: 3,101 — % Change: -0.58%

Maurice River

2020 Census: 5,766 — 2021 Estimate: 5,745 — % Change: -0.36%

Millville

2020 Census: 27,789 — 2021 Estimate: 27,638 — % Change: -0.54%

Shiloh

2020 Census: 447 — 2021 Estimate: 445 — % Change: -0.45%

Stow Creek

2020 Census: 1,331 — 2021 Estimate: 1,326 — % Change: -0.38%

Upper Deerfield

2020 Census: 7,720 — 2021 Estimate: 7,770 — % Change: 0.65%

Vineland

2020 Census: 61,305 — 2021 Estimate: 61,156 — % Change: -0.24%

ESSEX COUNTY

Most of the municipalities in Essex County shrank, seemingly reflecting people's desire for less crowded living conditions in the work-from-home portion of the pandemic.

A half-dozen dropped by more 500 residents, headed by drops of 3,656 in Newark, 896 in Irvington and 822 in East Orange. West Orange, Belleville and Orange also declined by more than 500.

Just three townships grew among the county's municipalities, with Cedar Grove up the most at 3.7%, or 476 residents.

Belleville

2020 Census: 38,334 — 2021 Estimate: 37,774 — % Change: -1.46%

Bloomfield

2020 Census: 53,186 — 2021 Estimate: 52,829 — % Change: -0.67%

Caldwell

2020 Census: 8,955 — 2021 Estimate: 8,831 — % Change: -1.38%

Cedar Grove

2020 Census: 12,954 — 2021 Estimate: 13,430 — % Change: 3.67%

City of Orange Township

2020 Census: 34,513 — 2021 Estimate: 34,002 — % Change: -1.48%

East Orange

2020 Census: 69,725 — 2021 Estimate: 68,903 — % Change: -1.18%

Essex Fells

2020 Census: 2,248 — 2021 Estimate: 2,182 — % Change: -2.94%

Fairfield

2020 Census: 7,887 — 2021 Estimate: 7,818 — % Change: -0.87%

Glen Ridge

2020 Census: 7,824 — 2021 Estimate: 7,709 — % Change: -1.47%

Irvington

2020 Census: 61,299 — 2021 Estimate: 60,403 — % Change: -1.46%

Livingston

2020 Census: 31,399 — 2021 Estimate: 31,087 — % Change: -0.99%

Maplewood

2020 Census: 25,748 — 2021 Estimate: 25,373 — % Change: -1.46%

Millburn

2020 Census: 21,757 — 2021 Estimate: 22,059 — % Change: 1.39%

Montclair

2020 Census: 40,894 — 2021 Estimate: 40,935 — % Change: 0.1%

Newark

2020 Census: 310,876 — 2021 Estimate: 307,220 — % Change: -1.18%

North Caldwell

2020 Census: 6,713 — 2021 Estimate: 6,625 — % Change: -1.31%

Nutley

2020 Census: 30,218 — 2021 Estimate: 29,786 — % Change: -1.43%

Roseland

2020 Census: 6,312 — 2021 Estimate: 6,219 — % Change: -1.47%

South Orange Village Township

2020 Census: 18,335 — 2021 Estimate: 18,153 — % Change: -0.99%

Verona

2020 Census: 14,607 — 2021 Estimate: 14,446 — % Change: -1.1%

West Caldwell

2020 Census: 11,036 — 2021 Estimate: 10,876 — % Change: -1.45%

West Orange

2020 Census: 48,908 — 2021 Estimate: 48,257 — % Change: -1.33%

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Almost every town in Gloucester County is thought to have added residents in the 15 months since April 2020, led by the addition of another 481 people in Woolwich, a 3.8% gain. Glassboro and Monroe Township each added more than 300 residents, as well.

The only two municipalities estimated to have shrunk did so barely, down by five people in Woodbury Heights and two in Elk Township.

Clayton

2020 Census: 8,904 — 2021 Estimate: 8,960 — % Change: 0.63%

Deptford

2020 Census: 32,215 — 2021 Estimate: 32,322 — % Change: 0.33%

East Greenwich

2020 Census: 11,817 — 2021 Estimate: 12,106 — % Change: 2.45%

Elk

2020 Census: 4,444 — 2021 Estimate: 4,442 — % Change: -0.05%

Franklin

2020 Census: 16,567 — 2021 Estimate: 16,568 — % Change: 0.01%

Glassboro

2020 Census: 20,456 — 2021 Estimate: 20,786 — % Change: 1.61%

Greenwich

2020 Census: 4,972 — 2021 Estimate: 4,994 — % Change: 0.44%

Harrison Township

2020 Census: 13,794 — 2021 Estimate: 13,841 — % Change: 0.34%

Logan

2020 Census: 6,071 — 2021 Estimate: 6,087 — % Change: 0.26%

Mantua

2020 Census: 15,406 — 2021 Estimate: 15,464 — % Change: 0.38%

Monroe

2020 Census: 37,475 — 2021 Estimate: 37,853 — % Change: 1.01%

National Park

2020 Census: 3,069 — 2021 Estimate: 3,074 — % Change: 0.16%

Newfield

2020 Census: 1,796 — 2021 Estimate: 1,801 — % Change: 0.28%

Paulsboro

2020 Census: 6,261 — 2021 Estimate: 6,276 — % Change: 0.24%

Pitman

2020 Census: 8,793 — 2021 Estimate: 8,814 — % Change: 0.24%

South Harrison

2020 Census: 3,431 — 2021 Estimate: 3,445 — % Change: 0.41%

Swedesboro

2020 Census: 2,740 — 2021 Estimate: 2,744 — % Change: 0.15%

Washington

2020 Census: 49,143 — 2021 Estimate: 49,391 — % Change: 0.5%

Wenonah

2020 Census: 2,309 — 2021 Estimate: 2,315 — % Change: 0.26%

West Deptford

2020 Census: 22,408 — 2021 Estimate: 22,463 — % Change: 0.25%

Westville

2020 Census: 4,315 — 2021 Estimate: 4,326 — % Change: 0.25%

Woodbury

2020 Census: 10,065 — 2021 Estimate: 10,086 — % Change: 0.21%

Woodbury Heights

2020 Census: 3,132 — 2021 Estimate: 3,127 — % Change: -0.16%

Woolwich

2020 Census: 12,711 — 2021 Estimate: 13,192 — % Change: 3.78%

HUDSON COUNTY

Hudson County is estimated to have suffered large population losses in the first 15 months of the pandemic, including a drop of 8,485 in Jersey City. Union City, North Bergen and Bayonne also saw losses exceeding 2,300 to 2,800.

In five of the county's dozen municipalities, the losses are thought to have shrunk the population by more than 4% since April 2020: East Newark, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus and Union City.

The only Hudson County municipality believed to have grown was Weehawken.

Bayonne

2020 Census: 71,555 — 2021 Estimate: 69,211 — % Change: -3.28%

East Newark

2020 Census: 2,589 — 2021 Estimate: 2,477 — % Change: -4.33%

Guttenberg

2020 Census: 11,989 — 2021 Estimate: 11,502 — % Change: -4.06%

Harrison

2020 Census: 19,397 — 2021 Estimate: 19,212 — % Change: -0.95%

Hoboken

2020 Census: 60,675 — 2021 Estimate: 58,690 — % Change: -3.27%

Jersey City

2020 Census: 292,412 — 2021 Estimate: 283,927 — % Change: -2.9%

Kearny

2020 Census: 42,165 — 2021 Estimate: 40,370 — % Change: -4.26%

North Bergen

2020 Census: 63,361 — 2021 Estimate: 60,612 — % Change: -4.34%

Secaucus

2020 Census: 22,239 — 2021 Estimate: 21,295 — % Change: -4.24%

Union City

2020 Census: 68,512 — 2021 Estimate: 65,638 — % Change: -4.19%

Weehawken

2020 Census: 17,162 — 2021 Estimate: 17,287 — % Change: 0.73%

West New York

2020 Census: 52,798 — 2021 Estimate: 52,242 — % Change: -1.05%

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Hunterdon County has 26 municipalities, and all are estimated to have added population between April 2020 and July 2021. In 20, the growth amounted to 25 people or fewer.

The biggest growth was clocked in Raritan Township, up by 430 people, or 1.8%.

Alexandria

2020 Census: 4,802 — 2021 Estimate: 4,827 — % Change: 0.52%

Bethlehem

2020 Census: 3,736 — 2021 Estimate: 3,748 — % Change: 0.32%

Bloomsbury

2020 Census: 792 — 2021 Estimate: 794 — % Change: 0.25%

Califon

2020 Census: 1,006 — 2021 Estimate: 1,010 — % Change: 0.4%

Clinton

2020 Census: 2,770 — 2021 Estimate: 2,779 — % Change: 0.32%

Clinton

2020 Census: 13,558 — 2021 Estimate: 13,655 — % Change: 0.72%

Delaware

2020 Census: 4,553 — 2021 Estimate: 4,565 — % Change: 0.26%

East Amwell

2020 Census: 3,911 — 2021 Estimate: 3,929 — % Change: 0.46%

Flemington

2020 Census: 4,873 — 2021 Estimate: 4,891 — % Change: 0.37%

Franklin

2020 Census: 3,263 — 2021 Estimate: 3,280 — % Change: 0.52%

Frenchtown

2020 Census: 1,369 — 2021 Estimate: 1,377 — % Change: 0.58%

Glen Gardner

2020 Census: 1,672 — 2021 Estimate: 1,677 — % Change: 0.3%

Hampton

2020 Census: 1,436 — 2021 Estimate: 1,441 — % Change: 0.35%

High Bridge

2020 Census: 3,538 — 2021 Estimate: 3,584 — % Change: 1.3%

Holland

2020 Census: 5,167 — 2021 Estimate: 5,193 — % Change: 0.5%

Kingwood

2020 Census: 3,790 — 2021 Estimate: 3,824 — % Change: 0.9%

Lambertville

2020 Census: 4,134 — 2021 Estimate: 4,149 — % Change: 0.36%

Lebanon

2020 Census: 1,661 — 2021 Estimate: 1,666 — % Change: 0.3%

Lebanon

2020 Census: 6,193 — 2021 Estimate: 6,210 — % Change: 0.27%

Milford

2020 Census: 1,229 — 2021 Estimate: 1,231 — % Change: 0.16%

Raritan Township

2020 Census: 23,425 — 2021 Estimate: 23,855 — % Change: 1.84%

Readington

2020 Census: 16,103 — 2021 Estimate: 16,218 — % Change: 0.71%

Stockton

2020 Census: 494 — 2021 Estimate: 496 — % Change: 0.4%

Tewksbury

2020 Census: 5,860 — 2021 Estimate: 5,881 — % Change: 0.36%

Union

2020 Census: 6,609 — 2021 Estimate: 6,629 — % Change: 0.3%

West Amwell

2020 Census: 3,003 — 2021 Estimate: 3,015 — % Change: 0.4%

MERCER COUNTY

Population losses are estimated to have been widepsread across Mercer County in the 15 months ending in July 2021. The biggest drops were 443 in Hamilton and 400 in Trenton.

The only municipality in the county that grew was West Windsor, up a tiny 0.1%, or 29 people.

East Windsor

2020 Census: 29,952 — 2021 Estimate: 29,823 — % Change: -0.43%

Ewing

2020 Census: 37,429 — 2021 Estimate: 37,402 — % Change: -0.07%

Hamilton

2020 Census: 92,048 — 2021 Estimate: 91,605 — % Change: -0.48%

Hightstown

2020 Census: 5,898 — 2021 Estimate: 5,871 — % Change: -0.46%

Hopewell

2020 Census: 1,907 — 2021 Estimate: 1,896 — % Change: -0.58%

Hopewell Township

2020 Census: 17,455 — 2021 Estimate: 17,371 — % Change: -0.48%

Lawrence

2020 Census: 33,119 — 2021 Estimate: 33,016 — % Change: -0.31%

Pennington

2020 Census: 2,802 — 2021 Estimate: 2,793 — % Change: -0.32%

Princeton

2020 Census: 31,026 — 2021 Estimate: 30,872 — % Change: -0.5%

Robbinsville

2020 Census: 15,429 — 2021 Estimate: 15,345 — % Change: -0.54%

Trenton

2020 Census: 90,857 — 2021 Estimate: 90,457 — % Change: -0.44%

West Windsor

2020 Census: 29,418 — 2021 Estimate: 29,447 — % Change: 0.1%

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Middlesex County is believed to have seen widespread population declines, with the losses in 17 of the 25 municipalities amounting to 0.5% or more.

Declines were 300 people or more in East Brunswick, Woodbridge, South Brunswick and North Brunswick.

Five municipalities in the county grew, led by 449 additional residents in Old Bridge and the 2.7% growth in Cranbury. New Brunswick was one of the few cities in the state not to have shrunk.

Carteret

2020 Census: 25,308 — 2021 Estimate: 25,152 — % Change: -0.62%

Cranbury

2020 Census: 3,839 — 2021 Estimate: 3,943 — % Change: 2.71%

Dunellen

2020 Census: 7,634 — 2021 Estimate: 7,568 — % Change: -0.86%

East Brunswick

2020 Census: 49,684 — 2021 Estimate: 49,285 — % Change: -0.8%

Edison

2020 Census: 107,535 — 2021 Estimate: 107,626 — % Change: 0.08%

Helmetta

2020 Census: 2,456 — 2021 Estimate: 2,437 — % Change: -0.77%

Highland Park

2020 Census: 15,065 — 2021 Estimate: 14,968 — % Change: -0.64%

Jamesburg

2020 Census: 5,774 — 2021 Estimate: 5,731 — % Change: -0.74%

Metuchen

2020 Census: 15,042 — 2021 Estimate: 14,949 — % Change: -0.62%

Middlesex

2020 Census: 14,624 — 2021 Estimate: 14,501 — % Change: -0.84%

Milltown

2020 Census: 7,036 — 2021 Estimate: 6,981 — % Change: -0.78%

Monroe

2020 Census: 48,571 — 2021 Estimate: 48,279 — % Change: -0.6%

New Brunswick

2020 Census: 55,443 — 2021 Estimate: 55,708 — % Change: 0.48%

North Brunswick

2020 Census: 43,903 — 2021 Estimate: 43,599 — % Change: -0.69%

Old Bridge

2020 Census: 66,835 — 2021 Estimate: 67,284 — % Change: 0.67%

Perth Amboy

2020 Census: 55,414 — 2021 Estimate: 55,291 — % Change: -0.22%

Piscataway

2020 Census: 61,009 — 2021 Estimate: 61,042 — % Change: 0.05%

Plainsboro

2020 Census: 24,084 — 2021 Estimate: 23,906 — % Change: -0.74%

Sayreville

2020 Census: 45,315 — 2021 Estimate: 45,086 — % Change: -0.51%

South Amboy

2020 Census: 9,407 — 2021 Estimate: 9,327 — % Change: -0.85%

South Brunswick

2020 Census: 46,995 — 2021 Estimate: 46,649 — % Change: -0.74%

South Plainfield

2020 Census: 24,322 — 2021 Estimate: 24,243 — % Change: -0.32%

South River

2020 Census: 16,107 — 2021 Estimate: 15,957 — % Change: -0.93%

Spotswood

2020 Census: 8,149 — 2021 Estimate: 8,083 — % Change: -0.81%

Woodbridge

2020 Census: 103,611 — 2021 Estimate: 103,212 — % Change: -0.39%

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Nearly half of the county's 53 municipalities gained residents, according to the estimates, topped by a gain of 722 people, or 2.3%, in Long Branch. Five townships are also thought to have added more than 200 residents: Freehold, Hazlet, Howell, Neptune and Ocean.

Nearly half saw a net loss in population, though none were believed to have been down by 100 or more. In percentage terms, the boroughs losing the biggest shares of their population were Avon-by-the-Sea, Fair Haven, Little Silver and Rumson.

Aberdeen

2020 Census: 19,335 — 2021 Estimate: 19,327 — % Change: -0.04%

Allenhurst

2020 Census: 470 — 2021 Estimate: 470 — % Change: 0.0%

Allentown

2020 Census: 1,740 — 2021 Estimate: 1,736 — % Change: -0.23%

Asbury Park

2020 Census: 15,199 — 2021 Estimate: 15,194 — % Change: -0.03%

Atlantic Highlands

2020 Census: 4,416 — 2021 Estimate: 4,417 — % Change: 0.02%

Avon-by-the-Sea

2020 Census: 1,929 — 2021 Estimate: 1,912 — % Change: -0.88%

Belmar

2020 Census: 5,905 — 2021 Estimate: 5,881 — % Change: -0.41%

Bradley Beach

2020 Census: 4,283 — 2021 Estimate: 4,273 — % Change: -0.23%

Brielle

2020 Census: 4,983 — 2021 Estimate: 4,982 — % Change: -0.02%

Colts Neck

2020 Census: 9,964 — 2021 Estimate: 9,953 — % Change: -0.11%

Deal

2020 Census: 897 — 2021 Estimate: 895 — % Change: -0.22%

Eatontown

2020 Census: 13,589 — 2021 Estimate: 13,593 — % Change: 0.03%

Englishtown

2020 Census: 2,348 — 2021 Estimate: 2,355 — % Change: 0.3%

Fair Haven

2020 Census: 6,270 — 2021 Estimate: 6,204 — % Change: -1.05%

Farmingdale

2020 Census: 1,504 — 2021 Estimate: 1,502 — % Change: -0.13%

Freehold

2020 Census: 12,542 — 2021 Estimate: 12,532 — % Change: -0.08%

Freehold Township

2020 Census: 35,340 — 2021 Estimate: 35,596 — % Change: 0.72%

Hazlet

2020 Census: 20,133 — 2021 Estimate: 20,337 — % Change: 1.01%

Highlands

2020 Census: 4,624 — 2021 Estimate: 4,636 — % Change: 0.26%

Holmdel

2020 Census: 17,398 — 2021 Estimate: 17,401 — % Change: 0.02%

Howell

2020 Census: 53,557 — 2021 Estimate: 53,801 — % Change: 0.46%

Interlaken

2020 Census: 825 — 2021 Estimate: 825 — % Change: 0.0%

Keansburg

2020 Census: 9,759 — 2021 Estimate: 9,751 — % Change: -0.08%

Keyport

2020 Census: 7,202 — 2021 Estimate: 7,196 — % Change: -0.08%

Lake Como

2020 Census: 1,700 — 2021 Estimate: 1,692 — % Change: -0.47%

Little Silver

2020 Census: 6,138 — 2021 Estimate: 6,091 — % Change: -0.77%

Loch Arbour village

2020 Census: 229 — 2021 Estimate: 230 — % Change: 0.44%

Long Branch

2020 Census: 31,661 — 2021 Estimate: 32,383 — % Change: 2.28%

Manalapan

2020 Census: 40,921 — 2021 Estimate: 40,877 — % Change: -0.11%

Manasquan

2020 Census: 5,938 — 2021 Estimate: 5,940 — % Change: 0.03%

Marlboro

2020 Census: 41,525 — 2021 Estimate: 41,547 — % Change: 0.05%

Matawan

2020 Census: 9,566 — 2021 Estimate: 9,643 — % Change: 0.8%

Middletown

2020 Census: 67,140 — 2021 Estimate: 67,054 — % Change: -0.13%

Millstone

2020 Census: 10,378 — 2021 Estimate: 10,379 — % Change: 0.01%

Monmouth Beach

2020 Census: 3,177 — 2021 Estimate: 3,212 — % Change: 1.1%

Neptune Township

2020 Census: 28,045 — 2021 Estimate: 28,267 — % Change: 0.79%

Neptune City

2020 Census: 4,622 — 2021 Estimate: 4,618 — % Change: -0.09%

Ocean Township

2020 Census: 27,684 — 2021 Estimate: 27,912 — % Change: 0.82%

Oceanport

2020 Census: 6,157 — 2021 Estimate: 6,134 — % Change: -0.37%

Red Bank

2020 Census: 12,932 — 2021 Estimate: 12,920 — % Change: -0.09%

Roosevelt

2020 Census: 810 — 2021 Estimate: 810 — % Change: 0.0%

Rumson

2020 Census: 7,337 — 2021 Estimate: 7,280 — % Change: -0.78%

Sea Bright

2020 Census: 1,450 — 2021 Estimate: 1,451 — % Change: 0.07%

Sea Girt

2020 Census: 1,869 — 2021 Estimate: 1,877 — % Change: 0.43%

Shrewsbury

2020 Census: 4,172 — 2021 Estimate: 4,177 — % Change: 0.12%

Shrewsbury

2020 Census: 1,082 — 2021 Estimate: 1,081 — % Change: -0.09%

Spring Lake

2020 Census: 2,787 — 2021 Estimate: 2,796 — % Change: 0.32%

Spring Lake Heights

2020 Census: 4,887 — 2021 Estimate: 4,887 — % Change: 0.0%

Tinton Falls

2020 Census: 19,158 — 2021 Estimate: 19,343 — % Change: 0.97%

Union Beach

2020 Census: 5,725 — 2021 Estimate: 5,723 — % Change: -0.03%

Upper Freehold

2020 Census: 7,279 — 2021 Estimate: 7,270 — % Change: -0.12%

Wall

2020 Census: 26,512 — 2021 Estimate: 26,467 — % Change: -0.17%

West Long Branch

2020 Census: 8,522 — 2021 Estimate: 8,524 — % Change: 0.02%

MORRIS COUNTY

Fourteen municipalities in Morris County gained residents, headed by Florham Park adding 550 residents, or 4.4%, and Rockaway Township adding 527 residents, or 2.1%. Twenty-four towns shrank, but they were all small losses of fewer than 50 people apiece.

The gain in Netcong was noteworthy: Up 8.5% to an all-time high of 3,658, surpassing its prior peak in 1980.

Boonton

2020 Census: 8,814 — 2021 Estimate: 8,802 — % Change: -0.14%

Boonton Township

2020 Census: 4,379 — 2021 Estimate: 4,380 — % Change: 0.02%

Butler

2020 Census: 8,042 — 2021 Estimate: 8,116 — % Change: 0.92%

Chatham

2020 Census: 9,211 — 2021 Estimate: 9,253 — % Change: 0.46%

Chatham Township

2020 Census: 10,984 — 2021 Estimate: 10,935 — % Change: -0.45%

Chester

2020 Census: 1,672 — 2021 Estimate: 1,672 — % Change: 0.0%

Chester Township

2020 Census: 7,719 — 2021 Estimate: 7,709 — % Change: -0.13%

Denville

2020 Census: 17,115 — 2021 Estimate: 17,100 — % Change: -0.09%

Dover

2020 Census: 18,457 — 2021 Estimate: 18,427 — % Change: -0.16%

East Hanover

2020 Census: 11,101 — 2021 Estimate: 11,094 — % Change: -0.06%

Florham Park

2020 Census: 12,599 — 2021 Estimate: 13,149 — % Change: 4.37%

Hanover

2020 Census: 14,679 — 2021 Estimate: 14,640 — % Change: -0.27%

Harding

2020 Census: 3,868 — 2021 Estimate: 3,877 — % Change: 0.23%

Jefferson

2020 Census: 20,534 — 2021 Estimate: 20,495 — % Change: -0.19%

Kinnelon

2020 Census: 9,964 — 2021 Estimate: 9,965 — % Change: 0.01%

Lincoln Park

2020 Census: 10,916 — 2021 Estimate: 10,900 — % Change: -0.15%

Long Hill

2020 Census: 8,624 — 2021 Estimate: 8,607 — % Change: -0.2%

Madison

2020 Census: 16,955 — 2021 Estimate: 16,948 — % Change: -0.04%

Mendham

2020 Census: 4,981 — 2021 Estimate: 4,973 — % Change: -0.16%

Mendham Township

2020 Census: 6,016 — 2021 Estimate: 6,006 — % Change: -0.17%

Mine Hill

2020 Census: 4,013 — 2021 Estimate: 3,996 — % Change: -0.42%

Montville

2020 Census: 22,445 — 2021 Estimate: 22,409 — % Change: -0.16%

Morris Township

2020 Census: 22,984 — 2021 Estimate: 23,237 — % Change: 1.1%

Morris Plains

2020 Census: 6,145 — 2021 Estimate: 6,135 — % Change: -0.16%

Morristown

2020 Census: 20,177 — 2021 Estimate: 20,276 — % Change: 0.49%

Mountain Lakes

2020 Census: 4,472 — 2021 Estimate: 4,565 — % Change: 2.08%

Mount Arlington

2020 Census: 5,911 — 2021 Estimate: 5,905 — % Change: -0.1%

Mount Olive

2020 Census: 28,880 — 2021 Estimate: 28,895 — % Change: 0.05%

Netcong

2020 Census: 3,372 — 2021 Estimate: 3,658 — % Change: 8.48%

Parsippany-Troy Hills

2020 Census: 56,164 — 2021 Estimate: 56,120 — % Change: -0.08%

Pequannock

2020 Census: 15,572 — 2021 Estimate: 15,552 — % Change: -0.13%

Randolph

2020 Census: 26,505 — 2021 Estimate: 26,480 — % Change: -0.09%

Riverdale

2020 Census: 4,109 — 2021 Estimate: 4,103 — % Change: -0.15%

Rockaway

2020 Census: 6,598 — 2021 Estimate: 6,587 — % Change: -0.17%

Rockaway Township

2020 Census: 25,342 — 2021 Estimate: 25,869 — % Change: 2.08%

Roxbury

2020 Census: 22,949 — 2021 Estimate: 23,161 — % Change: 0.92%

Victory Gardens

2020 Census: 1,583 — 2021 Estimate: 1,580 — % Change: -0.19%

Washington

2020 Census: 18,196 — 2021 Estimate: 18,166 — % Change: -0.16%

Wharton

2020 Census: 7,238 — 2021 Estimate: 7,239 — % Change: 0.01%

OCEAN COUNTY

Nearly every Ocean County municipality gained residents. Four added more than 1,000 people: Lakewood up 2,911; Toms River up 1,851; Brick up 1,299; and Jackson up 1,067. And they weren't small gains anywhere: Every town that added grew by more than 1%, headed by gains exceeding 3% in Stafford and Plumsted.

Just two municipalities are estimated to have lost residents, and barely – Long Beach Township down by 8, Mantoloking down by 2.

Barnegat

2020 Census: 24,286 — 2021 Estimate: 24,706 — % Change: 1.73%

Barnegat Light

2020 Census: 643 — 2021 Estimate: 653 — % Change: 1.56%

Bay Head

2020 Census: 932 — 2021 Estimate: 949 — % Change: 1.82%

Beach Haven

2020 Census: 1,032 — 2021 Estimate: 1,057 — % Change: 2.42%

Beachwood

2020 Census: 10,852 — 2021 Estimate: 11,014 — % Change: 1.49%

Berkeley

2020 Census: 43,762 — 2021 Estimate: 44,348 — % Change: 1.34%

Brick

2020 Census: 73,604 — 2021 Estimate: 74,903 — % Change: 1.76%

Eagleswood

2020 Census: 1,716 — 2021 Estimate: 1,747 — % Change: 1.81%

Harvey Cedars

2020 Census: 395 — 2021 Estimate: 402 — % Change: 1.77%

Island Heights

2020 Census: 1,657 — 2021 Estimate: 1,678 — % Change: 1.27%

Jackson

2020 Census: 58,547 — 2021 Estimate: 59,614 — % Change: 1.82%

Lacey

2020 Census: 28,650 — 2021 Estimate: 29,273 — % Change: 2.17%

Lakehurst

2020 Census: 2,636 — 2021 Estimate: 2,670 — % Change: 1.29%

Lakewood

2020 Census: 135,159 — 2021 Estimate: 138,070 — % Change: 2.15%

Lavallette

2020 Census: 1,787 — 2021 Estimate: 1,821 — % Change: 1.9%

Little Egg Harbor

2020 Census: 20,783 — 2021 Estimate: 21,127 — % Change: 1.66%

Long Beach

2020 Census: 3,151 — 2021 Estimate: 3,143 — % Change: -0.25%

Manchester

2020 Census: 45,110 — 2021 Estimate: 45,649 — % Change: 1.19%

Mantoloking

2020 Census: 328 — 2021 Estimate: 326 — % Change: -0.61%

Ocean Township

2020 Census: 8,828 — 2021 Estimate: 8,922 — % Change: 1.06%

Ocean Gate

2020 Census: 1,936 — 2021 Estimate: 1,968 — % Change: 1.65%

Pine Beach

2020 Census: 2,140 — 2021 Estimate: 2,169 — % Change: 1.36%

Plumsted

2020 Census: 8,067 — 2021 Estimate: 8,310 — % Change: 3.01%

Point Pleasant

2020 Census: 18,950 — 2021 Estimate: 19,205 — % Change: 1.35%

Point Pleasant Beach

2020 Census: 4,762 — 2021 Estimate: 4,828 — % Change: 1.39%

Seaside Heights

2020 Census: 2,436 — 2021 Estimate: 2,470 — % Change: 1.4%

Seaside Park

2020 Census: 1,442 — 2021 Estimate: 1,463 — % Change: 1.46%

Ship Bottom

2020 Census: 1,095 — 2021 Estimate: 1,114 — % Change: 1.74%

South Toms River

2020 Census: 3,644 — 2021 Estimate: 3,694 — % Change: 1.37%

Stafford

2020 Census: 28,622 — 2021 Estimate: 29,498 — % Change: 3.06%

Surf City

2020 Census: 1,246 — 2021 Estimate: 1,275 — % Change: 2.33%

Toms River

2020 Census: 95,453 — 2021 Estimate: 97,304 — % Change: 1.94%

Tuckerton

2020 Census: 3,578 — 2021 Estimate: 3,628 — % Change: 1.4%

PASSAIC COUNTY

All 16 municipalities in Passaic County are believed to have lost population between April 2020 and July 2021, at a fairly consistent rate across the county, ranging from 1.3% losses in Hawthorne and Ringwood to 0.9% in Clifton.

In terms of people, the declines were led by Paterson's 1,880, followed by Clifton, Passaic and Wayne.

Bloomingdale

2020 Census: 7,770 — 2021 Estimate: 7,685 — % Change: -1.09%

Clifton

2020 Census: 90,222 — 2021 Estimate: 89,367 — % Change: -0.95%

Haledon

2020 Census: 9,043 — 2021 Estimate: 8,932 — % Change: -1.23%

Hawthorne

2020 Census: 19,620 — 2021 Estimate: 19,360 — % Change: -1.33%

Little Falls

2020 Census: 13,526 — 2021 Estimate: 13,357 — % Change: -1.25%

North Haledon

2020 Census: 8,969 — 2021 Estimate: 8,866 — % Change: -1.15%

Passaic

2020 Census: 70,466 — 2021 Estimate: 69,633 — % Change: -1.18%

Paterson

2020 Census: 159,674 — 2021 Estimate: 157,794 — % Change: -1.18%

Pompton Lakes

2020 Census: 11,117 — 2021 Estimate: 10,980 — % Change: -1.23%

Prospect Park

2020 Census: 6,364 — 2021 Estimate: 6,285 — % Change: -1.24%

Ringwood

2020 Census: 11,715 — 2021 Estimate: 11,568 — % Change: -1.25%

Totowa

2020 Census: 11,053 — 2021 Estimate: 10,917 — % Change: -1.23%

Wanaque

2020 Census: 11,323 — 2021 Estimate: 11,190 — % Change: -1.17%

Wayne

2020 Census: 54,940 — 2021 Estimate: 54,306 — % Change: -1.15%

West Milford

2020 Census: 24,852 — 2021 Estimate: 24,579 — % Change: -1.1%

Woodland Park

2020 Census: 13,464 — 2021 Estimate: 13,298 — % Change: -1.23%

SALEM COUNTY

Every municipality in Salem County is estimated to have gained residents over the first 15 months since the 2020 Census. None of the gains have been especially robust, topping off at 30 people in Pittsgrove.

Alloway

2020 Census: 3,272 — 2021 Estimate: 3,286 — % Change: 0.43%

Carneys Point

2020 Census: 8,733 — 2021 Estimate: 8,748 — % Change: 0.17%

Elmer

2020 Census: 1,350 — 2021 Estimate: 1,364 — % Change: 1.04%

Elsinboro

2020 Census: 995 — 2021 Estimate: 999 — % Change: 0.4%

Lower Alloways Creek

2020 Census: 1,706 — 2021 Estimate: 1,715 — % Change: 0.53%

Mannington

2020 Census: 1,558 — 2021 Estimate: 1,559 — % Change: 0.06%

Oldmans

2020 Census: 1,899 — 2021 Estimate: 1,905 — % Change: 0.32%

Penns Grove

2020 Census: 4,812 — 2021 Estimate: 4,818 — % Change: 0.12%

Pennsville

2020 Census: 12,602 — 2021 Estimate: 12,626 — % Change: 0.19%

Pilesgrove

2020 Census: 4,197 — 2021 Estimate: 4,214 — % Change: 0.41%

Pittsgrove

2020 Census: 8,771 — 2021 Estimate: 8,801 — % Change: 0.34%

Quinton

2020 Census: 2,563 — 2021 Estimate: 2,583 — % Change: 0.78%

Salem

2020 Census: 5,274 — 2021 Estimate: 5,297 — % Change: 0.44%

Upper Pittsgrove

2020 Census: 3,444 — 2021 Estimate: 3,454 — % Change: 0.29%

Woodstown

2020 Census: 3,661 — 2021 Estimate: 3,677 — % Change: 0.44%

SOMERSET COUNTY

Sixteen of the municipalities in Somerset County lost population, including declines of more than 200 in Bernards, Hillsborough and North Plainfield. The percentage drops were largest at 1% in Bedminster, Manville and North Plainfield.

Just five towns in the county are believed to have gained residents, with the standout being Raritan Borough, estimated to have grown by 16%, or more than 1,200 people.

Bedminster

2020 Census: 8,247 — 2021 Estimate: 8,162 — % Change: -1.03%

Bernards

2020 Census: 27,951 — 2021 Estimate: 27,747 — % Change: -0.73%

Bernardsville

2020 Census: 7,863 — 2021 Estimate: 7,808 — % Change: -0.7%

Bound Brook

2020 Census: 11,956 — 2021 Estimate: 11,919 — % Change: -0.31%

Branchburg

2020 Census: 14,891 — 2021 Estimate: 14,752 — % Change: -0.93%

Bridgewater

2020 Census: 46,097 — 2021 Estimate: 46,350 — % Change: 0.55%

Far Hills

2020 Census: 920 — 2021 Estimate: 912 — % Change: -0.87%

Franklin

2020 Census: 68,309 — 2021 Estimate: 68,428 — % Change: 0.17%

Green Brook

2020 Census: 7,273 — 2021 Estimate: 7,275 — % Change: 0.03%

Hillsborough

2020 Census: 43,241 — 2021 Estimate: 42,986 — % Change: -0.59%

Manville

2020 Census: 10,917 — 2021 Estimate: 10,812 — % Change: -0.96%

Millstone

2020 Census: 442 — 2021 Estimate: 438 — % Change: -0.9%

Montgomery

2020 Census: 23,678 — 2021 Estimate: 23,502 — % Change: -0.74%

North Plainfield

2020 Census: 22,719 — 2021 Estimate: 22,497 — % Change: -0.98%

Peapack and Gladstone

2020 Census: 2,617 — 2021 Estimate: 2,596 — % Change: -0.8%

Raritan

2020 Census: 7,840 — 2021 Estimate: 9,096 — % Change: 16.02%

Rocky Hill

2020 Census: 741 — 2021 Estimate: 736 — % Change: -0.67%

Somerville

2020 Census: 12,388 — 2021 Estimate: 12,559 — % Change: 1.38%

South Bound Brook

2020 Census: 4,849 — 2021 Estimate: 4,804 — % Change: -0.93%

Warren

2020 Census: 15,890 — 2021 Estimate: 15,782 — % Change: -0.68%

Watchung

2020 Census: 6,532 — 2021 Estimate: 6,486 — % Change: -0.7%

SUSSEX COUNTY

Nearly every town in Sussex County grew since the 2020 Census, headed by the addition of 411 residents to Sparta. Gains of more than 100 were also estimated for Vernon, Hardyston and Hopatcong.

The only town not to gain residents was Walpack — population of 5 — the state's smallest municipality and basically a ghost town in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Andover

2020 Census: 594 — 2021 Estimate: 598 — % Change: 0.67%

Andover

2020 Census: 6,126 — 2021 Estimate: 6,172 — % Change: 0.75%

Branchville

2020 Census: 789 — 2021 Estimate: 794 — % Change: 0.63%

Byram

2020 Census: 8,008 — 2021 Estimate: 8,061 — % Change: 0.66%

Frankford

2020 Census: 5,328 — 2021 Estimate: 5,362 — % Change: 0.64%

Franklin Borough

2020 Census: 4,903 — 2021 Estimate: 4,938 — % Change: 0.71%

Fredon

2020 Census: 3,233 — 2021 Estimate: 3,257 — % Change: 0.74%

Green Township

2020 Census: 3,618 — 2021 Estimate: 3,651 — % Change: 0.91%

Hamburg

2020 Census: 3,258 — 2021 Estimate: 3,282 — % Change: 0.74%

Hampton Township

2020 Census: 4,881 — 2021 Estimate: 4,914 — % Change: 0.68%

Hardyston

2020 Census: 8,107 — 2021 Estimate: 8,225 — % Change: 1.46%

Hopatcong

2020 Census: 14,331 — 2021 Estimate: 14,435 — % Change: 0.73%

Lafayette

2020 Census: 2,360 — 2021 Estimate: 2,381 — % Change: 0.89%

Montague

2020 Census: 3,784 — 2021 Estimate: 3,803 — % Change: 0.5%

Newton

2020 Census: 8,469 — 2021 Estimate: 8,524 — % Change: 0.65%

Ogdensburg

2020 Census: 2,252 — 2021 Estimate: 2,267 — % Change: 0.67%

Sandyston

2020 Census: 1,978 — 2021 Estimate: 1,987 — % Change: 0.46%

Sparta

2020 Census: 19,565 — 2021 Estimate: 19,976 — % Change: 2.1%

Stanhope

2020 Census: 3,524 — 2021 Estimate: 3,545 — % Change: 0.6%

Stillwater

2020 Census: 3,991 — 2021 Estimate: 4,020 — % Change: 0.73%

Sussex

2020 Census: 2,020 — 2021 Estimate: 2,034 — % Change: 0.69%

Vernon

2020 Census: 22,303 — 2021 Estimate: 22,446 — % Change: 0.64%

Walpack

2020 Census: 5 — 2021 Estimate: 5 — % Change: 0.0%

Wantage

2020 Census: 10,794 — 2021 Estimate: 10,866 — % Change: 0.67%

UNION COUNTY

Most municipalities in Union County are estimated to have lost residents, led by Elizabeth in terms of both the number of people (1,909) and percent change (-1.4%). Losses also topped 200 people in Hillside, Roselle, Scotch Plains and Westfield. Percentage losses were 0.8% or more in 13 of the 21 cities and towns.

Just three places are estimated to have gained residents in the first 15 months since the census: Rahway, Plainfield and Cranford.

Berkeley Heights

2020 Census: 13,292 — 2021 Estimate: 13,169 — % Change: -0.93%

Clark

2020 Census: 15,539 — 2021 Estimate: 15,393 — % Change: -0.94%

Cranford

2020 Census: 23,836 — 2021 Estimate: 23,983 — % Change: 0.62%

Elizabeth

2020 Census: 137,316 — 2021 Estimate: 135,407 — % Change: -1.39%

Fanwood

2020 Census: 7,774 — 2021 Estimate: 7,699 — % Change: -0.96%

Garwood

2020 Census: 4,447 — 2021 Estimate: 4,393 — % Change: -1.21%

Hillside

2020 Census: 22,429 — 2021 Estimate: 22,180 — % Change: -1.11%

Kenilworth

2020 Census: 8,423 — 2021 Estimate: 8,335 — % Change: -1.04%

Linden

2020 Census: 43,717 — 2021 Estimate: 43,594 — % Change: -0.28%

Mountainside

2020 Census: 7,037 — 2021 Estimate: 7,014 — % Change: -0.33%

New Providence

2020 Census: 13,637 — 2021 Estimate: 13,617 — % Change: -0.15%

Plainfield

2020 Census: 54,609 — 2021 Estimate: 54,936 — % Change: 0.6%

Rahway

2020 Census: 29,538 — 2021 Estimate: 29,911 — % Change: 1.26%

Roselle

2020 Census: 22,684 — 2021 Estimate: 22,432 — % Change: -1.11%

Roselle Park

2020 Census: 13,947 — 2021 Estimate: 13,911 — % Change: -0.26%

Scotch Plains

2020 Census: 24,956 — 2021 Estimate: 24,676 — % Change: -1.12%

Springfield

2020 Census: 17,169 — 2021 Estimate: 16,979 — % Change: -1.11%

Summit

2020 Census: 22,717 — 2021 Estimate: 22,526 — % Change: -0.84%

Union Township

2020 Census: 59,853 — 2021 Estimate: 59,800 — % Change: -0.09%

Westfield

2020 Census: 31,004 — 2021 Estimate: 30,754 — % Change: -0.81%

Winfield

2020 Census: 1,421 — 2021 Estimate: 1,405 — % Change: -1.13%

WARREN COUNTY

All 22 municipalities in Warren County are estimated to have gained residents, with Lopatcong Township the standout, up 627 or 7.1%. Everywhere else gained fewer than 100 people apiece. Allamuchy grew 1.7%, second to Lopatcong.

Allamuchy

2020 Census: 5,330 — 2021 Estimate: 5,423 — % Change: 1.74%

Alpha

2020 Census: 2,328 — 2021 Estimate: 2,337 — % Change: 0.39%

Belvidere

2020 Census: 2,514 — 2021 Estimate: 2,521 — % Change: 0.28%

Blairstown

2020 Census: 5,709 — 2021 Estimate: 5,736 — % Change: 0.47%

Franklin

2020 Census: 2,964 — 2021 Estimate: 2,976 — % Change: 0.4%

Frelinghuysen

2020 Census: 2,214 — 2021 Estimate: 2,222 — % Change: 0.36%

Greenwich

2020 Census: 5,459 — 2021 Estimate: 5,472 — % Change: 0.24%

Hackettstown

2020 Census: 10,330 — 2021 Estimate: 10,355 — % Change: 0.24%

Hardwick

2020 Census: 1,595 — 2021 Estimate: 1,609 — % Change: 0.88%

Harmony

2020 Census: 2,499 — 2021 Estimate: 2,516 — % Change: 0.68%

Hope

2020 Census: 1,827 — 2021 Estimate: 1,832 — % Change: 0.27%

Independence

2020 Census: 5,457 — 2021 Estimate: 5,481 — % Change: 0.44%

Knowlton

2020 Census: 2,891 — 2021 Estimate: 2,904 — % Change: 0.45%

Liberty

2020 Census: 2,669 — 2021 Estimate: 2,680 — % Change: 0.41%

Lopatcong

2020 Census: 8,785 — 2021 Estimate: 9,412 — % Change: 7.14%

Mansfield

2020 Census: 7,779 — 2021 Estimate: 7,811 — % Change: 0.41%

Oxford

2020 Census: 2,440 — 2021 Estimate: 2,447 — % Change: 0.29%

Phillipsburg

2020 Census: 15,225 — 2021 Estimate: 15,291 — % Change: 0.43%

Pohatcong

2020 Census: 3,241 — 2021 Estimate: 3,254 — % Change: 0.4%

Washington

2020 Census: 7,286 — 2021 Estimate: 7,314 — % Change: 0.38%

Washington

2020 Census: 6,478 — 2021 Estimate: 6,508 — % Change: 0.46%

White

2020 Census: 4,612 — 2021 Estimate: 4,630 — % Change: 0.39%

