2021 Philadelphia Marathon Limits Number of Runners Due To COVID-19 Restriction

We have to give mad respect to those that run in marathons. That is not for everyone and especially not for me. After 5 miles I would be throwing in the towel. Everyone can easily say that last year all marathons in the whole country were canceled. Many runners were probably heartbroken by that but the good news is that they are coming back for 2021.

According to Philly Voice, the Philadelphia Marathon is happening this fall. The only thing that will be different is that there will be a lot less people running the marathon. We learned from Philly Voice that the Philadelphia Marathon will only allow 50% of the runners compared to previous years due to the coronavirus restrictions.

That 50% reduction of runners will affect all 4 races that will be held from November 19 to the 21st. The four races are the Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman 8K, and the Dunkin’ Munchkin Run.

Another major change at the Philadelphia Marathon is that runners will not be getting the full cheer experience at the finish line. It was stated on Philly Voice that high fives and hugs at the finish line will NOT be allowed. Now that's a bummer.

If you want to be a part of the Philadelphia Marathon the registration will begin on Thursday, May 13, at 2 pm.

If the COVID-19 restrictions loosen up even more there is a possibility that the Philadelphia Marathon will increase the number of runners allowed. Philly Voice also made it known that runners for the Philadelphia Marathon will have to wear a mask at "the start line corral, and after crossing the finish line."