2021 PNC Bank concert schedule is here

Anyone remember concerts, or are they so 2019? Hopefully, with more vaccines going out to more and more New Jerseyans, we'll soon get to a place where we can go see a show the way we used to, or at least close to that.

If and when that day comes, PNC Bank Arts Center is ready with their 2021 concert schedule. Among the performers are 5 Seconds of Summer, Halsey, and more. (See full list below.)

Should your event be canceled, not to worry.

According to their website, they "will notify you as soon as possible. You may have the option of accepting a voucher good for 120% of the value of your original purchase, less acceptable delivery fees (valid for one year from the date of acceptance. or a refund of your original purchase price less applicable delivery fees. Should your date be postponed or rescheduled, rest assured your ticket will be honored on the new date of the event."

Start making plans to see these great bands!

May 29 - 5 Seconds of Summer

June 11 - Halsey *DATE CAN CHANGE*

June 11 - Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell *DATE CAN CHANGE*

July 3 - Steely Dan & Steve Winwood

July 7 - James Taylor & Jackson Browne

July 12 - Backstreet Boys

July 15 - Chicago

July 16 - The Black Crowes

July 20 - Dave Matthews Band

July 23 - Chris Stapleton

July 24 - Megadeth & Lamb of God

July 27 - Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers

July 28 - Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves

Aug. 2 -The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

Aug. 3 - Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick

Aug. 7 - Kidz Bop LIVE

Aug. 13 - Hall & Oats, KT Tunstall & Squeeze

Aug. 14 - Goo Goo Dolls

Aug. 15 - Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire

Sept. 1 - Alanis Morissette, Garbage & Liz Phair