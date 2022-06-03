Here we go! Summer concerts for 2022 are about to start at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The fun kicks off this weekend with Coldplay playing two nights on Saturday, June 4th, and Sunday, June 5th. Expect a fantastic couple of shows performed by Coldplay. Did you know they called themselves "Starfish", before coming up with the name Coldplay?

Not many MetLife concerts are scheduled for the summer, but the list is very special. The one show I have circled on my calendar is Lady Gaga. She will be performing on Thursday, August 11th. I won't sit here and say I know every Gaga song, but I think it will be an awesome experience getting to see her sing in person. The 2022 summer schedule is below...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

MetLife Stadium:

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants. It is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife Stadium hosts the world's biggest events on the world's biggest stage. Since opening in 2010, MetLife Stadium has hosted over 500 major events and 2,500 special events. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, the 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches. MetLife Stadium is a finalist to host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What shows will you be going to this summer? See the 2022 concert schedule below:

2022 Summer Concerts You Need To See At MetLife Stadium In New Jersey

Want an easier drive? How about going to see a show at PNC Bank Arts Center? The updated 2022 schedule is below...