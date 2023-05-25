Heading to See Taylor Swift in NJ? MetLife Says, “No Ticket, No Parking Lot” – Will it Work?

Bad news if you're a ticket-less Swiftie hoping to party in the parking lot this Memorial Day weekend in East Rutherford - You are cordially uninvited.

In a series of posts on social media, Metlife Stadium has just issued a reminder to Taylor Swift fans who plan to attend the stadium during her 3-night run from May 26-28: If you don't have a ticket, DON'T show up to the parking lots.

Here's the official advisory on the stadium website. The warning cites traffic and safety concerns if large crowds show up exceeding capacity:

"For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days. Tickets corresponding to that evening’s concert are required to access the parking lots. Our parking lots will be at maximum capacity. Additional unauthorized crowds will create traffic and gridlock for everyone. Thank you for your cooperation."

The reminder has likely been issued in reaction to what happened when Taylor Swift brought the extremely popular Eras Tour to the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia from May 12-14. An estimated 20,000 ticketless die-hard Swifties stayed in the parking lot singing and dancing along to all of her tunes. It was a block party concert within a concert!

The gatherings went viral on social media.

What will happen if someone shows up without a ticket anyway?

MetLife hasn't specified what will happen if someone attempts to get in without a ticket, but expect to be turned away if you're stopped by a stadium official. (Though requiring a ticket check for every single car attending might be impractical.)

How can I get Taylor Swift's new special edition Midnights CD at MetLife Stadium?

ICYMI: Taylor Swift made a HUGE announcement that she's dropping a special edition of Midnights with a bonus track called "You're Losing Me", available ONLY on-site in East Rutherford starting at 12:30 ET on Friday. It's not specified where exactly the sale will take place on site, but it's extremely likely Taylor Swift fans will show up - ticket or no ticket. So it'll be crowded anyway!

The only question is, will this advisory actually stop Taylor Swift fans from showing up anyway? I doubt it. What do you think?

