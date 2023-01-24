It was a year of mavericks and multiverses, of banshees and black panthers, of avatars and onions made of glass. And now it’s time to decide which was the best of the best.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced this morning by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Who will win this year’s Oscars? Will anyone get slapped in the face on stage? Find out when the Academy Awards are presented live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 8PM ET. This year’s show will be hoeted by Jimmy Kimmel. The full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees is below:

The nominees are being announced live; here are the announcements so far.

Marvel Marvel loading...

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

A24 A24 loading...

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Berry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners These movies won the Academy Awards for Best Picture over better, more deserving films.