22 can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October
Outdoor concerts were so last month.
Seriously though PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formally known as the Waterfront Music and BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, and MetLife Stadium were full of some great shows over the summer.
It might have been the biggest summer of tours, from Tears for Fears to Dave Matthews Band to Elton John’s farewell shows.
All three of these venues are outdoors so once the cool air starts flowing in, you won’t be buying those cheap lawn seats until next year.
And if you’re a football fan, well there are no cheap seats but that doesn’t stop super fans from tailgating in below-zero weather just to watch their teams lose (I’m a Jets fan, I’m allowed to say it).
Luckily, New Jersey has well over a dozen venues where you can enjoy all types of concerts no matter what your musical taste is.
The fall season kicks off many tours and it’s the perfect time to see a show.
It also makes a great early holiday gift you won’t have to worry about when the holidays actually do roll around.
October is a busy month. It’s not only Halloween season and we’re well into the football season too, but Oktoberfest is also celebrated in the Garden State.
There are a handful of great concerts happening here.
From big venues like the Prudential Center in Newark to smaller, more intimate places like Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, they are full of shows this month fit for everyone.
While tickets are still available, check out these can’t-miss concerts coming to New Jersey in October:
Ben Platt
October 1, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City
NOFX, Descendents, Face to Face
October 2, 2022 – Stone Pony, Asbury Park
Blues Traveler
October 4, 2022 – Wellmont Theater, Montclair
Toad the Wet Sprocket
October 5, 2022 – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank
Post Malone
October 7, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark
Daryl Hall & John Oates
October 7, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City
Billy Ocean
October 7, 2022 – Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp
October 10 and 11, 2022 – Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank
NCT 127
October 13, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark
Wisin y Yandel
October 14, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City
The B-52s and KC & The Sunshine Band
October 15, 2022 – Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
October 15, 2022 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville
The Wonder Years
October 16, 2022 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville
Iron Maiden
October 21, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark
ZZ Top
October 21, 2022 – Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City
Colbie Caillat
October 22, 2022 – Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City
Dropkick Murphys
October 22, 2022 – Caesars, Atlantic City
Mary J. Blige
October 23, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark & October 29, 2022 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City
Charlie Puth
October 23, 2022 - Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank
Shawn Mendes
October 26, 2022 - Prudential Center, Newark
Adam Sandler
October 28, 2022 – Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City
Ruben Studdard
October 29, 2022 – Sound Waves at the Hard Rock, Atlantic City
