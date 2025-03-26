It has been far too long since the LEGENDARY Kylie Minogue performed in the United States, but she’s finally coming back to the US!

Kylie Minogue is bringing the Tension Tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday April 4th and Saturday April 5th, 2025.

What Time Does the Janet Jackson Concert in New York City Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - 7:00 p.m.

Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.

Romy (opening act) - TBD (We’ll have more information soon).

Kylie Minogue - 9:00 p.m. (We’ll have more information soon).

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will Kylie Minogue’s Setlist for Her New York City Concert Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.

I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think the setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Act I:

Lights Camera Action

In Your Eyes

Get Outta My Way

KTUphoria 2023 Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

What Do I Have to Do?

Come Into My World

Good As Gone

Spinning Around

Get our free mobile app

Act II:

On a Night Like This

last night I dreamt I fell in love

Better the Devil You Know

READ MORE from 94.5 PST: Iconic LGBTQ Bar — Barracuda — Suddenly Closes in NYC

Shocked

Things We Do for Love

The Loco-Motion

Echo Award 2018 - Show Getty Images loading...

Act III:

Hold On to Now

Turn It Into Love

Where the Wild Roses Grow

Say Something

Supernova/Real Goove/Magic/Where Does the DJ Go?

Act IV:

Confide In Me

Slow

Timebomb

Edge of Saturday Night

Act V:

Tension

Can’t Get You Out of My Head

All the Lovers

Encore:

Padam Padam

I Should Be So Lucky

Love at First Sight