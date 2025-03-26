SPOILERS AHEAD: Kylie Minogue’s Expected Setlist For New York City’s Madison Square Garden
It has been far too long since the LEGENDARY Kylie Minogue performed in the United States, but she’s finally coming back to the US!
Kylie Minogue is bringing the Tension Tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday April 4th and Saturday April 5th, 2025.
What Time Does the Janet Jackson Concert in New York City Start?
Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:
- Doors Open - 7:00 p.m.
- Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.
- Romy (opening act) - TBD (We’ll have more information soon).
- Kylie Minogue - 9:00 p.m. (We’ll have more information soon).
All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!
What Will Kylie Minogue’s Setlist for Her New York City Concert Be?
Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.
I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think the setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Act I:
Lights Camera Action
In Your Eyes
Get Outta My Way
What Do I Have to Do?
Come Into My World
Good As Gone
Spinning Around
Act II:
On a Night Like This
last night I dreamt I fell in love
Better the Devil You Know
READ MORE from 94.5 PST: Iconic LGBTQ Bar — Barracuda — Suddenly Closes in NYC
Shocked
Things We Do for Love
The Loco-Motion
Act III:
Hold On to Now
Turn It Into Love
Where the Wild Roses Grow
Say Something
Supernova/Real Goove/Magic/Where Does the DJ Go?
Act IV:
Confide In Me
Slow
Timebomb
Edge of Saturday Night
Act V:
Tension
Can’t Get You Out of My Head
All the Lovers
Encore:
Padam Padam
I Should Be So Lucky
Love at First Sight
31 Camden Waterfront Concerts to Look Forward to in 2024
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca