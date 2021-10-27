The Quaker Bridge Mall is a pretty good shopping mall, but that doesn't stop us from wishing for more, right? So we've made a list of demands for more store and restaurants we'd love to see there!

Let's be honest, we have to thank Quaker Bridge Mall for having an Apple store. If it didn’t, we would all have to drive far away to go to an Apple store. Well, I guess Willow Grove is not THAT insanely far for us.

The Mercer County mall also offers stores like Macy's, Foot Locker, Lids, Old Navy, JCPenney, H&M, and more. Plus, they even have some good places to grab a bite to eat while you are doing some of your shopping.

But that is still not enough for local shoppers. With Black Friday and Christmas right around the corner, we decided to ask 94.5 PST listeners which stores they wish would come to the Quaker Bridge Mall.

We got a ton of great answers. Take a look for yourself and let us know if you agree or disagree.