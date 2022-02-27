They say a good thing never lasts. From locally owned establishments (like Ponzio's Brooklawn and Zaberers) to national chains like (Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round), you've sounded off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business.

Wow! You've REALLY jogged our memory! We haven't thought about some of these places in a LONG TIME. Now, we're salivating over cuisine we can't have anymore (Big John's cheesesteaks, anyone?).

From taverns to diners, from steak to seafood, some of these restaurants are going to bring back a lot of memories for your taste buds. We wouldn't be surprised if they end up zinging as you scroll.

Get our free mobile app

Check out 30 New Jersey restaurants we seriously wish would make a comeback!

30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback From locally owned establishments like Ponzio's and Zaberer's to national chains like Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round, you're sounding off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business.

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.