30 of the Best Bagel Spots in Ocean and Monmouth Counties, NJ

Bagels are a favorite of New Jerseyans. We have the "best" bagels anywhere on this planet.

When I visit friends in the south such as in Florida and North Carolina, they always ask me to bring the bagels. They used to live in New Jersey and they know the best is right here in New Jersey.

When it comes to New Jersey and our bagels, the egg bagel and the everything bagel are the most popular. Cream cheese is the most popular topping and flavored cream cheese.

Shawn & Sue's Annual Best Bagels in Ocean County, NJ - WINNER.

The winner of our Annual Best Bagels in Ocean County was New York Water Bagel in Toms River. The Top 5 winners in Ocean County - New York Water Bagel, Silver Bay Bagel, JT's, Bagels & Beyond, and Baron's.

When we mention bagels, YOU respond with your favorite bagels in Ocean County:

Mary from Brick: Seriously people?? Barons on 88 in Point.. nothing better.

Vicki from Toms River: Silver Bay Bagels - More specifically their Everything Bagel.

Danielle from Lanoka Harbor: Jt bagels in lacey they r the best bagels around they have great everything bagels and french toast bagels omg so good made every morning fresh too.

Thank YOU for your favorite bagel spots in Monmouth County:

John from Ocean Grove: All-Star Bagels by the Beach are the best.

JaneandLynn from Spring Lake loves Dune Donuts and Bagels.

Toni from Belmar loves his everything bagel with extra cream cheese from Corner Bagelry in Belmar.

Check out the best of the best bagel spots in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

WE LOVE OUR BAGELS, so many opinions, thank you! Starting from Ocean County and moving north to Monmouth County, it's the "great" Jersey Shore bagel tour.

30 Best Bagel Spots in Ocean & Monmouth Counties