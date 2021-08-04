300 Spirit Airlines flights canceled Wednesday morning

Wednesday shaped up to be a bad day early for Spirit Airlines with over 300 flights canceled before dawn on Wednesday.

By 8:45 a.m. the number of canceled flights reached 314 including eight from Atlantic City, 24 from Newark and 9 from Philadelphia, according to FlightAware.com. On Tuesday, 428 flights were canceled.

The airline did not update its message on social media and website and continued to blame “operational challenges.” A spokesman for Spirit on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 4,500 Spirit flight attendants may offer a clue to what is going on with Spirit and said there was an IT outage on Tuesday that prevented schedulers from accessing the crew scheduling system for over an hour. It meant management was unable to make any scheduling changes or modifications.

"Spirit management has begun treating this irregular operations (IROP) as a hurricane recovery and strategically canceled flights around the system with the possibility of a system reset,” the union said.

The union said it was trying to address what it called an "entire operational breakdown" and was supposed to meet with Spirit CEO Ted Christie and COO John Bendoritis on Tuesday.

American continued to have problems on Wednesday. The company canceled 91 flights as of 8:45 a.m. including two from Newark and four from Philadelphia.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

NJ towns and their nicknames