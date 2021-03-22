$30,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Bordentown

Move out of the way stimulus check. We are looking for the big bucks with the New Jersey Lottery instead. Over the weekend there was a lucky winner from Burlington that took home a whopping $30,000.

In the press release shared by New Jersey Lottery, it was stated that the lucky winner purchased that Mega Million ticket at the ACME in Bordentown. We learned that to win the $30,000 you must match four of the five white balls, the Gold Mega Ball, and you must purchase the Megaplier option.

If you are feeling lucky and want to go get yourself a ticket from the ACME where this lucky person won $30,000 the location is 260 Dunns Mills Rd, Bordentown.

This big win happened on Friday, March 19. In the Garden State, the winning doesn't just stop there.

With the Powerball, there was a lucky person in North Jersey that matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball, and purchased the Powerplay. That has a payout of $150,000.

That would make anyone's year. I would be the happiest human out there and just continue to live my best life.

Since there is no big winner for either the Mega Millions or the Powerball this is where the jackpot stands:

New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions with Megaplier Jackpot $122 million

New Jersey Lottery Powerball with Power Play Jackpot $220 million

I will definitely be testing out my luck again very soon and will be purchasing some of these lottery tickets.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions were 09, 14, 40, 58, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.