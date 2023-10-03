More star power was spotted at Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge in Bordentown recently.

The restaurant, known for reviving the lost art of fine dining, welcomed legendary Philadelphia Eagles coach, Dick Vermeil, last week.

Vermeil and several friends enjoyed dinner and took in Ristorante Lucca's top notch live entertainment in its piano lounge.

Vermeil was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976 until 1982. Over his impressive career, he coached three NFL teams, had three division titles and one Super Bowl victory with the St. Louis Rams.

Nowadays, Vermeil is in the wine business. This could be why he was drawn to Ristorante Lucca. The restaurant has quite an impressive wine cellar, with over 300 bottles, hand-picked by Sommelier, Daniel Bossi. All of the wine at Ristorante Lucca is graded at 90 points and higher.

Vermeil Wines is coming out with a Cabernet Sauvignon in 2024 to honor Dick being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2022. I wonder if there were talks about adding it to Ristorante Lucca's collection. We'll see.

Not too long ago, a star from The Sopranos dined at Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge as well.

Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Bassalieri on the long-running HBO show and currently plays Detective Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS crime show, Blue Bloods (since 2015), had dinner and drinks with friends.

If you haven't dined at Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge yet, you're missing out. I've dined there and absolutely loved the experience. It's not just dinner, it's a true dining experience. The minute you walk through the door, it's the elegance you've been craving and you don't see much anymore.

You feel like you're in the Italian village of Lucca. The freshest, most delicious Italian meats are sliced right before your eyes. The pasta is all handmade. The piano lounge has live entertainment six nights a week. It's got such a great vibe.

Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge is at Route 130 & 206 in Bordentown, NJ.